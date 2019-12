Motorists advised to exercise caution in the area

A truck has crashed on the Pacific Highway near Chatsworth Rd, Chatsworth this morning.

Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions are in place and is expected to remain this way for several hours due to the clean-up and truck salvage operation.

Both directions of traffic have been affected.

It is not yet known the condition of the driver.