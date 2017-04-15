Crash under Harwood Bridge

MOTORISTS are being urged to be patient and be extra cautious this weekend with a high number of vehicles on the roads.
On Saturday morning at about 10.05am a vehicle travelling west-bound on Yamba Rd was travelling under the Harwood Bridge when another vehicle proceeded out of the Pacific Highway to turn eat and caused a collision.
The cars made impact at about 60kms per hour.
Both a female driver of the offending vehicle and a male from the other vehicle were taken to Maclean District Hospital for precautionary treatment.
The vehicles blocked the eastbound lane for about 1 hour and were towed away.
Inspector Matt Zimmer from Coffs/Clarence Command said there is a lot of extra traffic on the roads this weekend due to Easter.
"Road users this holiday need to be patient and be extra cautious on the roads,” he said.