Crash under Harwood Bridge

Two vehicle crash on Yamba Road next to the Harwood Bridge on Saturday, 15th April, 2017.

MOTORISTS are being urged to be patient and be extra cautious this weekend with a high number of vehicles on the roads.

On Saturday morning at about 10.05am a vehicle travelling west-bound on Yamba Rd was travelling under the Harwood Bridge when another vehicle proceeded out of the Pacific Highway to turn eat and caused a collision.

The cars made impact at about 60kms per hour.

Both a female driver of the offending vehicle and a male from the other vehicle were taken to Maclean District Hospital for precautionary treatment.

The vehicles blocked the eastbound lane for about 1 hour and were towed away.

Inspector Matt Zimmer from Coffs/Clarence Command said there is a lot of extra traffic on the roads this weekend due to Easter.

"Road users this holiday need to be patient and be extra cautious on the roads,” he said.