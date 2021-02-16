Menu
CRASH UPDATE: Latest condition report on 19yo victim

Jenna Thompson
23rd Feb 2021 12:00 PM
The man involved in a horrific collision near Lawrence has had his condition downgraded to ‘serious’.

On February 17 emergency services were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision that unfolded near a sharp bend on Pringles Way, approximately 14km northeast of Lawrence.

It is understood the silver utility left the road and collided with a tree.

The Gurranang man sustained significant leg injuries and was airlifted via Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital where he has remained in a critical condition until this week.

It is understood investigations are continuing into the cause of the collision.

coastal views crash update gold coast university hospital lawrence pringles way road crash single vehicle crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

