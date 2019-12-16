Menu
The scene where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
Teen crash victim named as family starts funeral fundraiser

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Dec 2019 1:30 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
THE family of a teenage boy killed when a suspected stolen car he was a passenger in rolled on a suburban Blackwater street last Thursday, has started a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.

William Langlo, 17, died when the vehicle struck a level crossing boom gate on Columba Access Road.

"As you know my nephew has lost his life in a car accident," an aunty wrote on Facebook at the weekend.

"He was only young.

"As we know funeral costs are not cheap.

"I'm trying to help my little sister, she is grieving enough.

"Anything would be really appreciated.

"I know it's a lot to ask so close to Xmas."

On Sunday evening the fundraising page had raised $480 of a $2500 target to help with the cost of William's funeral.

A 15-year-old girl who was the driver of the vehicle suffered critical injuries in the crash.

On Friday she was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital where on Sunday she remained in a critical condition.

