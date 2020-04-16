Craving a Maccas run? Here’s how you can get it delivered

MISSING your Maccas run, but don’t want to break out of isolation? No problem.

From today, McDonalds Grafton will offer delivery to residents of Grafton and South Grafton.

“We’ve been wanting to be able to get delivery for a while like a lot of the Sydney stores have, but haven’t had the functionality in the regional areas,” operations manager Mitchell Ballantyne said.

“Now we’re able to do it through self-delivery, which means our own crew members can deliver the food.”

Mr Ballantyne said that the full core menu would be available for those hankering for a cheeseburger or some fries.

“There are some things like soft-serve or speciality McCafe items that can’t be delivered, but our core menu like burgers and drinks is all there,” he said.

“We’re able to deliver to anywhere within a ten minute drive, which takes in all of Grafton and South Grafton, but we’ll look at extending that radius to particular properties.”

The service will be open from 11.30-9pm for now, but we will continue to be adjusted based on demand.

Ordering can be done through the Menulog app, and you just need to enter your address and select McDonalds Grafton and the full menu is available. Times can be scheduled

Mr Ballantyne said the delivery service was fully contactless, with food left on a doorstep, which had already been in use for some people in isolation.

“It also means that we’ve been able to hire more people to help with the service, as well as keep a lot of our crew in jobs that we otherwise might not have been able to,” he said.