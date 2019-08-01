CRAZY FINISH: Buccs turn down easy penalty shot, score try

MATCH WINNER: The Buccaneers swamp their captain Robbie Hill after he crashed over in the corner to give his team a last gasp 12-8 win over Ballina at Yamba on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: Yamba Buccaneers skipper Robbie Hill was a relieved man at the end of 80 minutes of stirring rugby at Yamba Oval.

With the referee's whistle just about to blow fulltime, the burly second rower crashed over in the corner to give his team a 12-8 win over Ballina just metres from the adoring crowd gathered around the canteen.

While he would have been relieved to score the match winner, he would have been dreading the bollocking he would have received from coach Lee Bushell if they had not managed to score the "meat pie”.

Seconds earlier Yamba, trailing 7-5, had won a penalty in front of the posts.

In the heat of the battle one of Yamba's prop forwards had taken a quick tap penalty and fired the ball wide, where Hill was seagulling on the wing.

"I was yelling 'No', when I saw the ball go out to Robbie,” Bushell said.

"I actually felt relief when I saw him get it near the line, because no-one was going to stop him from there.”

The Yamba players also felt the relief, running from everywhere to congratulate their skipper for pulling the game out of the fire.

"What can you say?” Bushell said. "Anyone knows when you get a penalty in front of the posts behind by two points and the referee saying 'Last play', you take the shot at goal.

"Not the Buccaneers. We like to win it with tries.”

Bushell felt his team was winning a tight, dour struggle, even though behind on the scoreboard near the end.

"When Ballina took the penalty to go ahead midway through the second half, I thought we had them,” he said.

"It showed they thought they thought they couldn't score against us and all we needed to do was keep attacking.

"Winning these sort of tight games is a real test of attitude for the team and I was pleased to see how they went about it on Saturday.”

He said the unpredictable Ballina outfit had given the Buccaneers plenty to think about.

"They're tough, because you never know which Ballina team is going to turn up,” he said.

"Ballina is a big squad and they've all got a rugby background, so they can be a handful.

"That said, I would say we were not at our best for this game.”

Bushell said the Buccaneers bombed three tries in the first half, courtesy of some white-line fever near the goal line, which kept Ballina in the game.

"We were ahead 7-5 at half time and should have gone on with it from there,” he said.

"We gave away a silly penalty to go behind, but I always thought we had their measure.”