Crazy frog survives on computer bugs
WHAT do you do when your computer croaks?
A Bundy local faced with this situation took their PC to King IT last week after they heard it making "croaking noises".
Employees were shocked to find a green tree frog had taken up residence inside the mini tower.
"A couple of the boys were a bit startled," Connor Thompson from King IT Bundaberg told Yahoo7.
"I've seen a fair few dead insects, or geckos (in computers) - but never a living green tree frog," he said.
Mr Thompson said the computer had been in the store for a few days before the intruder was discovered so must have had access to food.
The frog was safely taken outside and set free.