Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck wound up on a roof in Canada.
The truck wound up on a roof in Canada.
News

CRAZY: How did this truckie walk away from this?

Kate Dodd
by
11th Sep 2019 9:21 AM

IF THIS happened to you, you'd climb out of your truck looking just as stunned as this Canadian truck driver. 

WATCH THE VIDEO 

In footage posted to Facebook by Sharon Gauthier, a Penske truck appears to veer off into a ditch, catapulting the back end up into the air before gracefully landing onto someone's roof. 

According to police in Alban, Ontario, where the incident occurred, nobody was inside the home at the time and noone was hurt. 

The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old man, was charged with careless driving. 

More Stories

canada penske truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    FIRES: All the latest updates as threat eases

    FIRES: All the latest updates as threat eases

    News Keep up to date with the Clarence Valley fires with information for Tuesday 11/9

    Should we treat Centrelink recipients like criminals?

    premium_icon Should we treat Centrelink recipients like criminals?

    Opinion Plan to drug test welfare recipients has serious issues

    VOTE NOW: Who will be named Valley's favourite mechanic?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who will be named Valley's favourite mechanic?

    Opinion Have your say on who is the most popular mechanic in the Clarence

    'Someone's looking out for us up here': A night in the fire

    premium_icon 'Someone's looking out for us up here': A night in the fire

    News Trapped in Wooloweyah, resident tells of anxious wait for fire