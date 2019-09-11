CRAZY: How did this truckie walk away from this?

The truck wound up on a roof in Canada.

IF THIS happened to you, you'd climb out of your truck looking just as stunned as this Canadian truck driver.

In footage posted to Facebook by Sharon Gauthier, a Penske truck appears to veer off into a ditch, catapulting the back end up into the air before gracefully landing onto someone's roof.

According to police in Alban, Ontario, where the incident occurred, nobody was inside the home at the time and noone was hurt.

The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old man, was charged with careless driving.