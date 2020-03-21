CRCA announce competition premiers after season cancellation

South's captain Dylan Cleaver takes a catch during the Clarence River GDSC Premier League cricket clash between South Services and Brothers at McKittrick Park on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

South's captain Dylan Cleaver takes a catch during the Clarence River GDSC Premier League cricket clash between South Services and Brothers at McKittrick Park on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

CRICKET: South Services have broken their two decades-long premiership drought in unconventional circumstances with the Clarence River Cricket Association handing them the GDSC Premier League title following the cancellation of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CRCA held a crisis meeting late last week following the announcement from Cricket Australia and NSW Cricket that all cricket activities across the country should cease for the remainder of the season, based on medical advice in response to the threat of spreading COVID-19.

CRCA president Tim Kinnane said after deliberation and consultation the CRCA executive decided to award South Services the first grade title for season 2019/20, with Westlawn claiming the third grade title.

“As a group we decided that (the premierships) should be awarded to the first team into the grand final,” he said.

“This decision was based on nothing other than the fact that we would treat this the same as we would if it was a washout.

“I am aware that this will not be the most popular decision around the clubs but it is what it is and the elected executive have made that decision.”

Kinnane acknowledged that with a number of washouts and game cancellations due to bushfire smoke earlier this year, the season had been trying for many clubs.

“It has not been the smoothest of seasons, but there has been nothing that we have not overcome,” he said.

“We can only hope that next season is a lot better. As far as the conditions they’re out of our control as far as we are concerned.

“We are still undecided about the presentation night going ahead but we will tell you in due course.”

The premiership is South Services’ first title since the 1997-98 season.