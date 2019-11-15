CRCA CRICKET: Big task as sides eye hefty targets

BIG SPIN: Coutts' seamer Andrew Buchanan in the round 2 GDSC Premier League clash between Coutts Crossing and Brothers at McKittrick Park last Saturday.

BIG SPIN: Coutts' seamer Andrew Buchanan in the round 2 GDSC Premier League clash between Coutts Crossing and Brothers at McKittrick Park last Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Clarence River Cricket Association junior games were called off this week but GDSC Premier League sides return to round three action with some exciting narratives unfolding.

After posting an impressive 229-run total last weekend, bottom-of-the-table Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving made inroads into their attempt to secure their first win of the season at J.J. Lawrence Fields.

But Coutts Crossing feature some of the league's top batsmen in Luke Cox and Eli Fahey who are in form at the crease this season and they won't go down without a fight.

Coming in off the back of a Cleaver's Night Cricket ton, Fahey is flying and Cox has been sharpening his skills with the Coffs Coast Chargers Plan B Regional Bash side as Coutts look to push for a top-three spot on the ladder.

Tuc-Cop PLE captain Jaye Yardy said his side would have their work cut out for them in the absence of some top seamers.

"We're not looking too bad but we'll be down a couple of bowlers with (Derek) Woodsy going away and our top wicket-taker Bill Blanch out, which will hurt. Our other guys will need to step up,” Yardy said.

But Yardy believes they can push for a result despite the imposing threat of the Coutts' attack.

"We've got runs on board, we just need to defend and set good fields because their top order will be trouble,” he said.

"If we bowl tight we have a good chance but we need to hold on to catches when the chances come, that really hurt us against South Services. We'll aim to start strong and get Fahey, Cox and Tilse early so we can get stuck into their lower order.”

While Yardy's side sit bottom of the ladder, he's seeing improvements in the side every week.

"I missed our first against Brothers. They'll be the team to beat. We failed against South with the bat but we turned that around last week,” he said.

"We're not worried about the scoreboard, we're enjoying our cricket as a team and, hopefully, we can turn that into a win heading into the one-day games.”

WESTLAWN EAST CHASE FIRST SCALP

Westlawn East look to chase down top contenders Brothers' total of 240 set last weekend, but after posting totals of 108 and 124 in their opening fixtures, they may struggle to double their season average against a strong attack.

Westlawn East got off to as good a start as they could ask for last weekend, finishing the day at 0/31 but they'll need to turn it on at Lower Fisher.

GAME DAY: Brothers resume for day two action against Westlawn East at Lower Fisher Park, Coutts Crossing chase Tucabia-Copmanhurst PLE's total at J.J. Lawrence and Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel face South Services in a one-day match at McKittrick Park from 1pm tomorrow.