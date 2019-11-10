CRCA CRICKET: Brothers duo lets loose on Lower Fisher

DEADLY DUO: Brothers batsman Kallen Lawrence (67) teamed up with Jack Weatherstone (87) for a solid 144-run opening partnership against Westlawn East at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Brothers' top order was firing on all cylinders to make a hefty 240-run total in their round three clash against Westlawn East at Lower Fisher Park yesterday.

Brothers continued their chase of South Services at the top of the competition ladder with a blistering display from openers Kallen Lawrence (67) and Jack Weatherston (87) as they built a 144-run partnership.

Weatherstone enjoyed the rare opportunity to shine as an opening batsman alongside the cool and composed Lawrence, who has notched a century already this year.

"It was something different, haven't really batted at the top of the order in firsts. It's good to get opportunity,” Weatherstone said.

"He's really good to bat with. He's been one of, if not the best batsmen for us over the last year an a half so it's good to go off the back of him. He's a huge asset and he'll go all day if he has to.”

With hazy conditions due to potent bushfires southwest of Grafton, the CRCA left the decision up to club captains and Brothers showed no signs of slowing down in the smoke.

"It wasn't too bad in the end but it wasn't ideal. The throat was a bit sore at end of the innings,” he said.

Westlawn East seamer Andrew Latham (6-52) had a good day against Brothers, taking Weatherstone's wicket before he could reach his 100.

"I'm his money lately, every time he plays me he gets me out. He bowls good lengths and it worked well for him on Saturday,” Weatherstone said.

But after a 0-31 start to the Westlaen East innings, Weatherstone believes his team is well placed to take the victory.

"We're in a good position for another win. We've set a more than defendable total so hopefully we can keep our winning streak going and take the game.” he said.

Westlawn East will search for an opening win when they give chase to the strong total at Lower Fisher Park next Saturday.

COMPOSED: Tuc-Cop's Bob McKenzie (58) had another strong innings in the GDSC Premier League on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

BOB SHINES FOR TUC-COP PLE

ON THE other side of the river, Coutts Crossing welcomed Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving for a mid-table battle at JJ Lawrence Fields.

Tuc-Cop are still searching for a first win of the season while Coutts were out to right their wrongs after a tough loss to South Services in round two.

Club captain Jay Yardy (25) opened the batting alongside Matt Summers (6) but the lower order produced some good scores with Billy Blanch (42) and Bob McKenzie (58) putting the fielders to work to take the total to 229 off 73.3 overs.

Brenden Cotten (3-35) chimed in for a trio of wickets while all-round star Eli Fahey (2-22) did well to hold the opposition with five maiden overs.

But Tuc-Cop's tailenders stood strong to take a solid lead and put the challenge to their competitors going into day two next weekend.

South Services and Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel called off play at McKittrick Park on Saturday due to the air quality and will play a one-day match next weekend.