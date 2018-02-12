CRCA CRICKET: Young guns strike in Coutts win

COUTTS v SOUTHS: Riley Chevalley produced his best GDSC Premier League figures as Coutts Crossing recorded its second win of the season at the expense of South Services.

The fiery fast bowler came on late in the day and took 4 for 31 off 9 overs to stop Souths' run chase in its tracks.

Coutts started the day in a strong position at Ellem Oval having posted 211 courtesy of Tim Tilse's 107 the previous week.

Tilse cracks a ton: Coutts Crossing stalwart Tim Tilse celebrates after bringing up his maiden century with a boundary against South Services in Clarence River Cricket Association's GDSC Premier League round 13 clash at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 10th February, 2017. Video Bill North / The Daily Examiner

However, Souths dug in their heels in the battle for fifth spot, making Coutts earn the victory.

"We've had a pretty tough season so it was good to get a win on the weekend," Coutts captain Nick Wood said.

"Credit to the Souths boys, they all put plenty of value on their wickets and made us earn them. Fortunately we bowled tight lines all day and managed to consistently take wickets."

Steve McLennan (30), Justin Rainbow (34), Linden Harris (40) and Craig Cole (37) all made starts, but Souths needed someone to go on and make a big score.

FIREBRAND: Riley Chevalley took 4 for 31 for Coutts. Caitlan Charles

Indeed without Chevalley's match turning heroics, that may have eventuated. Souths were 4 for 104 before Chevalley, the seventh bowler used for Coutts, had McLennan trapped in front. He soon added Harris to his list of scalps before running through the lower order.

"He had a good crack at a five-fa as well, which he unfortunately didn't get," Wood said.

"He bowled really well for someone who turned up and didn't want to bowl at the start of the day. I'm happy for him."

Chevalley is part of a trio of youngsters GDSC Premier League rookies who have led the Coutts pace attack this season,with Declan Ensby (1 for 12 off 10) and Hayden Woods (2 for 20 off 8) also playing a hand in the round 13 win. Wood said the return of Adam Elliott (2 for 30 off 15) had certainly bolstered the side's bowling stocks in recent weeks.

"Having Adam back towards the latter part of this season, leading from the front and talking to the boys at mid off, has made a huge difference," he said.

"Hopefully he can continue to play for us next year and keep these boys developing."

SCOREBOARD

GRAFTON HOTEL COUTTS CROSSING v SOUTH SERVICES

At Ellem Oval

Toss: Coutts Crossing

Umpires: B Baxter, J Thompson

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings 211

South Services 1st Innings

T Kroehnert c North b Elliott 0

DW Cleaver c Cotten b Elliott 8

SL McLennan lbw Chevalley 30

J Peady c Lawson b Wood 0

J Rainbow c Cotten b Ensby 34

L Harris c Lawson b Chevalley 40

CA Cole c Tilse b Woods 37

J Amos b Chevalley 0

J Blanch b Chevalley 0

J Kelleher b Woods 0

BG Scott not out 1

Extras (b 4, lb 4, w 4, nb 3) 15

Total: 165

Overs: 55

FoW: 1-1(T Kroehnert) 2-25(DW Cleaver) 3-26(J Peady) 4-72(J Rainbow) 5-104(SL McLennan) 6-136(L Harris) 7-139(J Amos) 8-149(J Blanch) 9-150(J Kelleher) 10-165(CA Cole)

Bowling: AB Elliott 15-6-30-2, D Ensby 10-3-12-1, T Tilse 1-1-0-0, N Wood 9-2-34-1, H Woods 8-1-20-2, N Lawson 3-0-24-0, RL Chevalley 9-0-31-4, N O'Connell 1-0-6-0.

Coutts Crossing won 1st innings by 46 runs