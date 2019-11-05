CRCA CRICKET: Closer competition predicted in 2019/20

ON THE UP: Coutts Crossing veteran Noel O'Connell rolls his arm over in the round two of the GDSC Premier League clash against Brothers at McKittrick Park. Coutts are one of the sides eyeing a stronger showing after a disappointing 2018-19 season.

CRCA CRICKET: Last season Clocktower Hotel Brothers were rarely challenged as undefeated minor premiers before losing to Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel in the grand final.

But the side's captain, Jake Kroehnert, was confident the 2019/20 GDSC Premier League would not be a two-horse race.

"We're looking forward to a more competitive season this year,” Kroehnert said.

"I think the teams are fielded a bit more evenly this year, which is good.

"We've started the way we wanted to for sure, so hopefully we can keep doing it.”

Brothers have won their opening two matches, but it is South Services, who narrowly missed the finals last season, in top spot courtesy of an outright victory in round two.

Brothers blew the chance of an outright result of their own, calling stumps with 90 minutes to play against an under-manned Coutts Crossing side who were 2 for 47 in their second innings at the time.

"While we were really looking forward to playing a full-strength Coutts side, we were probably lucky to get Coutts a little bit understrength and (the opportunity for an outright) was in the back of our minds,” Kroehnert said.

"We thought we were a chance but Coutts played pretty conservatively, as you should when you're looking down the barrel of an outright.”

While the wickets were shared among the bowlers, first grade rookie Ethan Lucas turned heads with his sheer pace and accuracy. Eight of his 11 overs during the day were maidens, he claiming 1 for 2 off 6 overs in the first innings and 0 for 4 off 5 overs in the second innings.

"He definitely earned his spot there and he's found a yard of pace this year,” Kroehnert said.

"He seems to perform every time we throw him the ball so far.

"We throw him in the deep end and he just keeps bowling well.”

Coutts president and stand-in captain Andrew McLachlan was impressed with the resolve his top order showed in the second innings which ultimately lulled Brothers into submission.

"I think we showed in the second innings that if we knuckle down we can compete with anyone, even with a weakened team,” McLachlan said.

"It goes a long way to proving that we've just got to put our heads down earlier in the day and not be as cavalier Coutts as we normally try to be.”

LADDER: 21 South Services, 14 Brothers, 8 Tuc-Cop GI Hotel, Coutts Crossing, 2 Easts Westlawn, 1 Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving.