CRCA CRICKET: Juggernauts go to battle in top of the table clash

Services' Anthony Dickson during the round 2 GDSC Premier League clash between Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving and South Services at Lower Fisher Park. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE :After a massive weekend in the GDSC Premier League, competition leaders will face off in a goliath battle tomorrow.

While Brothers remain undefeated for the 2019/2020 season, South Services sit atop the ladder with a two-day win putting them ahead on points.

This encounter will be a battle of the batsmen as the Premier League’s leading run scorers, Dylan Cleaver and Kallen Lawrence go head to head in a return to the one-day matches.

Cleaver has claimed 197 runs this season with an average of 98.50 while Lawrence has racked up 172 to average 86.00 and the two will be determined to make their hot form count at Lower Fisher Park.

Leading the Services’ attack will be Dylan’s brother, Chris Cleaver, who has taken a huge 15 wickets for the season and given up just 5.13 runs per over.

Looking to take the game to the opposition, Brothers’ Jack Weatherstone will be the man to watch after taking eight wickets for the year and giving up 9.88 runs per over.

With plenty of firepower both batting and fielding, this will be an enthralling encounter that will have rammifications for the title race late in the season.

In other games across the competition today, Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phile Lloyd Earthmoving and Tuc-Cop GI Hotel will play the first game at Ulmarra Showground while Westlawn East and Coutts Crossing will both be looking to get back to winning ways at JJ Lawrence Fields.