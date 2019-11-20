CRCA: Mammoth innings gives joint venture side huge boost

REVELATION: Westlawn East’s Andrew Latham has been a revelation on his return to top flight cricket in Grafton. Photo by Mitchell Keenan.

CRCA CRICKET: Westlawn East have pulled off the unthinkable task against the GDSC first grade's benchmark side Brothers with a mammoth innings leading to a draw on Saturday.

Starting the second day on 0/31, the joint venture side had a huge task ahead as they looked to chase Brothers' 240 run total thanks to a combined 144 opening partnership to Kallen Lawrence (67) and Jack Weatherstone (87).

Westlawn East got off to a slow start but GDSC Easts club president Brett Loveday said they never looked like giving up.

"The boys put in a huge effort against the 'hot shots' of the competition. We were looking really good to go for a win at around 4/170 but we lost a couple of wickets to slow us down," Loveday said.

"It may have ended in a draw but its was a mammoth effort. Draws usually only happen due to weather conditions, it's been long time since anyone has withstood 80 overs."

Loveday was impressed with the partnership of Jackson Grieve (40) and Andrew Latham (47) after the pair posted an 80 run partnership against a potent Brothers' attack.

"Andrew and Jackson put in some really good knocks to keep the innings alive for us," he said.

Latham is proving to be a shining light for the side on his return to the game.

"I wasn't expecting much cricket from Andrew this season but he's really impressed. He played a lot out West and then he gave away for a few years.," Loveday said.

"I was told he's right to play but I wasn't sure how much he could give. He's had a couple of good games already and he was huge against Brothers with six wickets and a top score of 47. It's a real bonus for the side to have his experience alongside some real talent."

Loveday hinted that the side could see some more additions in the coming weeks.

"I've been told we might have some young guys still to come in. Jacob Ellis and Ryan Spear are potential recruits and they can hit the ball hard which will be handy in one dayers," he said.

Loveday said even though his side are still searching for their first win, there are some really positive signs moving forward.

"Brothers are a top side, the Lucas brothers and the Weatherstones are all really good players. They have a really strong attack so it was good to hang in there and stick it out," he said.

"It always take time to jell but we're batting really well and everyone is contributing. We haven't had win but we're not too far away. Hopefully it'll come soon.

"The competition is looking really level. I think it will most probably go down to February.

If someone gets on a run late they can clock two or three in a row and climb pretty quick but it's going to be exciting."