CRCA CRICKET: Second spot up for grabs as outright beckons

ON A STRING: Westlawn's Nathan Blanch was one of several pace bowlers to cash in on McKittrick Park on Saturday taking 3 for 31 against Tucabia. Jenna Thompson

TUCABIA v WESTLAWN: GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst captain Brad Chard took 7 for 18 as the bowlers dominated in the all- important round 13 clash against Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn at McKittrick Park on Saturday.

Just four competition points separated second- placed Westlawn (53) and fourth-placed Tucabia (49) heading into the GDSC Premier League penultimate round, and after a total of 18 wickets fell, for just 132 runs, a firm hold on second spot is well and truly was up for grabs for the team who can seals an outright victory next week.

On a wicket that offered plenty to the two strongest bowling attacks in the league, Westlawn managed just 60 in their innings, before Tucabia limped to first-innings points, finishing the day at 8 for 72.

Tucabia wicket keeper Derek Woods (2no), who will resume next week with Chard (8no), praised his skipper's work.

"He's never been one to shun the responsibility and he took the bull by the horns, won the toss, saw the pitch was a bit damp and didn't hesistate to have a bowl,” Woods said.

Chard proceeded to bowled 13 overs unchanged and together with Tyson Blackadder (3 for 21 off 5.5) brought Westlawn's innings to a premature end.

"There was plenty of juice in the wicket and early on it was really hard going for the Westlawn guys batting,” Woods said.

"That first hour was when a lot of the damage was done.

"Chardy just had it dancing and was on song.

He had it swinging both ways and moving off the deck. It was really great to watch and enjoyable to keep behind.

Rohan Hackett (3 for 29 off 14), Nathan Blanch (3 for 31 off 12) and Zac Page (2 for 8 off 5) made sure Tucabia had theirits work cut it out in the run chase and kept their side in contention for an outright result.

"Chopper (Hackett) and Pidge (Blanch) also had it dancing,” Woods said.

"There were some very nervous moments in that first hour that Westlawn had the ball in hand and it was hard to score runs.

"That little shower at tea put enough back in the wicket to make it a bit uncomfortable. Poor Blakey Ryan got lbw to a wormburner first ball.

"We kept losing regular wickets which has been the story of our season. We need to bat longer in partnerships.

"With not many runs on the board I give credit to the Westlawn boys, they ripped right in and really stuck it to us.

"I think the only conclusion next week will be an outright to either side.

"We're all playing for that second crack in the finals. That's how important it is. I know the Wewstlawn boys sat down on the field afterwards and had a good yarn about it, and we did the same in the sheds.”

Tucabia welcome back Chris Adamson next week who will slot in for Bede Martin at No.11 in the batting order.