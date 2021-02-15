CRCA: Top of table stalemate, Easts-Westlawn bounce back

Brothers Clocktower Hotel and Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst played out a stalemate draw in the GDSC Premier League top of the table clash on Saturday, while GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel bounced back from a first innings deficit to claim a remarkable one-wicket victory over South Services.

Brothers appeared to be on track for victory with Jake Kroehnert on 90 not out and his team on 5 for 175 requiring another 31 runs for victory when umpires Bruce Baxter and Paul Ensby stopped play due to bad light at Ulmarra Showground.

Shortly prior to the decision, which occurred about 6.30pm, Tucabia paceman struck Jack Weatherstone (5) in the body before ripping out his stumps with the next ball.

Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst Cricket Club v Brothers CC Clocktower Hotel at Ulmarra Showground (Feb 13, 2021)

Kroehnert believed these events may have influenced the umpires to decide the ball was difficult to see. But when speaking to The Daily Examiner he was clearly dejected he was denied the opportunity to continue batting for victory.

"I would just say it was good bowling," Kroehnert said. "They pulled us off a little bit earlier than I thought we should've."

The drawn result means Brothers maintain their slender six-point lead at the top of the table, and while they missed out on maximum points Kroehnert said the team had taken it as a mental victory over their main rivals.

"I had a plan in my head to try to time the run chase," he said. "I didn't think we were any doubt at any point. Even when Jack got out I still thought we had enough batting.

"If I had've known it was 6.30 (when play would be stopped) I might've got a bit of a wriggle on."

Rain delays earlier in the day slowed progress while Matt Pigg's returns of 0 for 18 off 16 overs proved telling in the final wash.

"He did bowl well and didn't give too much away," Kroehnert said.

"I always thought to myself when Piggy came on to bowl I would just see his over out, as he is a crafty bowler.

"I took it upon myself to not let him bowl too many balls at the others."

WILY CUSTOMER: Matt Pigg gave nothing away as the Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst off spinner conceded just 18 runs off 16 overs against Brothers Clocktower Hotel at Ulmarra Showground on Saturday, 13th February, 2021.

Ten runs short of his second century for the season, Kroehnert's 2020/21 tally has now reached 359 runs at an average of 59.83. Pigg is next with 219 at 24.33, followed by Brothers' Eli Fahey (199 at 33.17) - who added 19 runs off 60 balls against Tucabia, Easts/Westlawn's Shannon Connor (180 at 16.36) and Souths' Dylan Cleaver (178 at 17.8).

"The lack of batsmen scoring big runs this year might be reflective of the pitches we've played on, with a wetter year and less cricket at Ellem (Oval)," Kroehnert said.

"If you look at the comp as a whole there's probably more class bowlers than class batsmen.

"But from here on in it will be a test to see which batsmen in form, because it doesn't matter runs you've scored up to now, so I hopefully can get a few more scores this year."

Brothers Clocktower Hotel captain Jake Kroehnert has set the standard with the bat in GDSC Premier League since scoring 105 in round one against GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel Jacaranda Hotel.

Meanwhile at Ellem Oval, Easts/Westlawn started the day in a perilous position at 9 for 43 chasing Souths' first innings total of 97.

After Brad Inmon added 14 to his team's total, Matt Dalton added to his career best effort the week prior and claimed the final wicket to deliver his team a 34-run first innings victory and his own figures of 7 for 18 off 15.4.

However, Souths lost early wickets and never recovered in their second innings, all out for just 69 with Luke Sullivan (21) top scoring. Shannon Connor took 4 for 28 off 12, Nathan Blanch 3 for 21 off 12 and Matt Lobsey 3 for off 3.1, adding to his first innings returns of 4 for 11 off 9.

Needing 104 runs for victory, Easts-Westlawn appeared to be cruising at 1 for 83 thanks to opener Simon Wilson (43) in his first appearance for the season, fellow opener William Bickel (14) and Shannon Connor (24).

But enter swing bowler Josh Amos who, in just his third Premier League appearance of the season, took 6 for 10 off 8 overs as Easts/Westlawn lost seven wickets for eight runs. In the end Chris Brophy (3no) and Nathan Blanch (3no) held it together to score the final runs required to secure the 14 points on offer.

An outright victory to Souths would have greatly revived their chances of reaching the finals. Instead the reversed fortunes saw South Services land just five competitions points, and condemned them to the bottom of the ladder, extinguishing any hope of defending their title.

Ladder: 60 Brothers; 54 Tucabia, Easts/Westlawn; 27 Souths.