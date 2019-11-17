CRCA CRICKET: Tuc-Cop stand up for double upset

ON TARGET: Tuc-Cop PLE's Layton Pigg (3-4-50) was feeling it against Coutts Crossing.

ON TARGET: Tuc-Cop PLE's Layton Pigg (3-4-50) was feeling it against Coutts Crossing. Adam Hourigan

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: The Clarence River Cricket Association top-flight competition was blown wide open yesterday with several upsets causing some changes on the league table.

Tucabia-Copmanhurst had good wins from both of their sides with GI Hotel taking down the previously undefeated South Services in a one-day game and Phil Lloyd Earthmoving putting Coutts Crossing to the sword at JJ Lawrence.

After a slow start to the season, Tuc-Cop GI Hotel elected to bat first against the high-flying South Services and opener Matt Pigg (24) got the ball rolling before a huge knock from sixth man in, Tim Bultitude (50 not out), took their total to 126 all out.

Services seamer William Wynn (4.5-4-16) put the challenge to Tuc-Cop and came home strong with two-in-a-row to finish off the tail end.

Looking to key batsman Dylan Cleaver (16), Services put up very little resistance in the innings, falling for a poor total of 79 after a disappointing day.

Out to defend a high score of 229 posted last week, Tuc-Cop PLE needed to get stuck into the Coutts Crossing top end but Time Tilse (48) and Luke Cox (30) looked menacing as they produced a 73-run opening partnership.

But Tuc-Cop lifted after taking Tilse's wicket and held hot-shot Eli Fahey to just five runs as they dealt with the rest of the opposition for just 163 runs in 40.4 overs.

The win lifting Tuc-Cop PLE off the bottom of the table, giving them a confidence boost going into a Tucabia-Copmanhurst derby at Ulmarra Showground next weekend.

On the other side of the river, Brothers continued their CRCA dominance as they held off a resilient Westlawn East for a 28-run victory at Lower Fisher Park.

Brothers came into day two with confidence, dismissing the openers early but Westlawn East went the full 80 overs, falling just shy of the mark with 8/212 thanks to Jackson Grieve (40) and Andrew Latham's (47) efforts.