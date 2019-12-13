CRCA CRICKET: Ulmarra Showground primed for first test

The CRCA GDSC Premier League, The Phil Lloyd Earthmoving TCCC's Justin Blanch vs GI Hotel TCCC at the Ulmarra Showgrounds last season.

CRCA PREMIER LEAGUE : It has been a staggered season for Clarence River cricketers after another round was cancelled last weekend, but the Ulmarra Showground has felt less action than most.

The country cricket ground was slated to host games in round four and six but rain and smoke haze has pushed the pitch’s season debut back to round seven.

Weather permitting, defending premiers, Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel will host a resilient Westlawn East side who lifted themselves off the bottom of the ladder with a win in their last match.

Tuc-Cop will want to put their last game, a thrashing to Brothers, behind them.

GAME DAY: Brothers take on Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher, Tuc-Cop GI Hotel face Westlawn East at Ulmarra Showground and South Services host Tuc-Cop PLE at JJ Lawrence Fields from 1pm tomorrow.