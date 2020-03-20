CRCA, LCCA competitions called off due to COVID-19 pandemic

A close call for South Services batsman Luke Sullivan in the 2019/20 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League major semi-final against GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst at Ulmarra Showground on Saturday, 14th March, 2020.

A close call for South Services batsman Luke Sullivan in the 2019/20 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League major semi-final against GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst at Ulmarra Showground on Saturday, 14th March, 2020. Bill North

CRICKET: Following the recommendations of Cricket NSW to suspend competitions across the state, both the Clarence River Cricket Association and the Lower Clarence Cricket Association have cancelled the remainder of their seasons.

Earlier this week, Cricket NSW, with support from the Sydney Cricket Association, NSW Districts Cricket Association and NSW Country Cricket Association, announced in a statement it fully supported Cricket Australia's strong recommendation to immediately stop playing cricket at all levels for the remainder of the season based on medical advice.

Cricket NSW said they "strongly agreed that all other associations and competitions across NSW should cancel their remaining matches", the statement said.

Following crisis talks on Wednesday night, both the CRCA and LCCA resolved to cancel all cricket activities for the remainder of the season.

"This has been a very difficult season with smoke, washouts and now COVID-19 but feel that this is the responsible stance given the current climate," CRCA president Tim Kinnane said.

With the CRCA one round into their finals series, and the LCCA set to play their grand finals, competition results will now be determined on points and previous results.

After finishing on top of the LCCA Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition, and securing a grand final berth through washout, Maclean United are assumed to be champions of that competition.

In the CRCA GDSC premier league, South Services defeated Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel in their first round semi-finals clash to secure a grand final berth, and are assumed to have claimed the 2019/20 season title.

Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said welfare of all players, officials, volunteers and staff is paramount.

"It is important that we do everything we can to look after our broader cricket community and contribute to the global effort to slow, and eventually stop, the spread of coronavirus," he said.

"As such, I have no doubt that all cricket should be cancelled and that all clubs and associations need to seriously consider the cancellation or postponement of end of season functions."