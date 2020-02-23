CRCA pays tribute to Westlawn great as cricket returns

Coutts Crossing and Westlawn East during a minute silence for Westlawn great Mark Nowlan before the Clarence River GDSC Premier League cricket clash between Coutts Crossing and Westlawn East at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday.

Coutts Crossing and Westlawn East during a minute silence for Westlawn great Mark Nowlan before the Clarence River GDSC Premier League cricket clash between Coutts Crossing and Westlawn East at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday.

CRICKET: Clarence River Cricket Association returned to the field after a two-week spell on the sidelines yesterday and the round was opened with a minute’s silence for a fallen legend.

CRCA president Tim Kinnane broke the news on Friday night that former Westlawn and Clarence River captain Mark Nowlan had passed away at the age of 60 and asked all clubs to observe a minute of silence before their round 14 matches.

Westlawn East captain Nathan Blanch said that although he didn’t know Nowlan on a personal level, he was aware of the impact he had on Clarence River cricket.

“He was a bit before my time but my dad filled me in on all the old sides over the years and Mark was up there with the best at the time, along with Kenny Wilson,” Blanch said.

Nathen Blanch takes aim during the Clarence River GDSC Premier League cricket clash between Coutts Crossing and Westlawn East at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Westlawn East took on Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park after the minute’s silence and Blanch was pleased his side could get a seven wicket win in Nowlans’s honour.

“It was good to be able to put a win on the board for him. All the respects paid and to have a minute silence was a good experience,” he said.

Tim Tilse fires away during the Clarence River GDSC Premier League cricket clash between Coutts Crossing and Westlawn East at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

The joint side went in to bowl first and despite a good batting effort from Coutts’ captain Tim Tilse (51), Blanch was happy with their bowling.

“They got a good start. Tim was scratchy early but he hung around and did the job,” he said.

“There were lots of inside edges and we dropped a few early catches but he did well to capitalise on our slow start.

“Aside from Tim though, he didn’t really have anyone to hang around with him.”

Westlawn East shared the wickets, with Jackson Grieve leading the way with 3 for 39 as Coutts put 140 runs on the board but Blanch said his side was a little rusty after a prolonged break.

“Young Jackson picked up a few. It’s good to get some game time in for him,” he said.

“It’s been hard because we haven’t really had a chance to train. We were a bit out of form in the field but we still got the job done.”

Shannon Connor in action during the Clarence River GDSC Premier League cricket clash between Coutts Crossing and Westlawn East at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Westlawn East made short work of the run chase with Pat Vidler (57) and Shannon Connor (52) leading their side home with 15 overs and seven wickets to spare.

“It was a very good batting effort only being a couple down. It’s always good not to be four or five down for nothing. It makes life a lot easier when the top order is getting runs,” he said.

“Pat and Shannon did a great job. We had about 70 or 80 off 10 overs and came home strong from there.”

Westlawn East are now locked in to play in the finals but they will need to continue without Blanch, who pulled up with a torn hamstring on Saturday.

“I should only be out for a couple of weeks. It’s not a bad tear but I’ll need to take it easy for now,” he said.

With just one round left to play, Westlawn East will face Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving with freedom as they look to carry on with their fine run of form in the first day of a two-day encounter next weekend.

Tuc - Cop GI come out on top in Ulmarra

STRUGGLING Tuc-Cop PLE are yet to find a win in 2020 and that run continued with an eight-wicket loss to Tuc-Cop GI Hotel at Ulmarra Showground yesterday.

Captain Jay Yardy (21) top scored for his side but the opposition’s bowling attack was simply too strong as each of the bowlers took two wickets to hold them to a lowly total of 77.

Tuc-Cop PLE got off to a strong start to their defence with GI Hotel openers Daniel Cootes (1) and Matt Dougherty (6) going down early but Tim Bultitude (28 not out) and Matt Pigg (30 not out) stepped up to steady the ship and help GI Hotel to 78 runs off just 23.1 overs and cruise to victory on home turf.

Services stun Brothers in low- scoring encounter

South's Dylan Cleaver takes a catch during the Clarence River GDSC Premier League cricket clash between South Services and Brothers at McKittrick Park on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

THE race for top spot will go down to the final round of matches after South Services stunned Brothers at McKittrick Park yesterday.

Brothers put in the hard yards to send Services ­marching for a combined 75, thanks to a five wicket haul from Jack Weatherstone (5 for 15 off 8) and it looked like they would claim another win en route to the minor premiership.

South spinner Chris Cleaver was effective during the Clarence River GDSC Premier League cricket clash between South Services and Brothers at McKittrick Park on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

But Services kicked into gear as star man Dylan Cleaver (5 for 11 off 8) paired brilliantly with brother Chris Cleaver (2 for 6 off 8) to contain the potent batting of Brothers and leave them high and dry with just 56 runs, claiming a huge victory in the final rounds of the regular season.