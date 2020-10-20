CRCA Team of the Week #1

EVERY week throughout season 2020-21, The Daily Examiner will name a Team of the Week.

EVERY week throughout season 2020-21, The Daily Examiner will name a Team of the Week.

EVERY week throughout season 2020-21, The Daily Examiner will name a Team of the Week.

The 11 players chosen will be based on the outstanding individual performances from the seven matches across the three grades.

The descriptions of each player's selection will also give you a glimpse into the previous weekend's action.

Then it's up to you to choose who is the Player of the Week.

All 11 players will be put into an online poll exclusive to The Daily Examiner readers, with the poll closing at midnight on Thursday night each week.

Having had their achievements judged as worthy of recognition, The Daily Examiner will then publish a player profile on game day the following Saturday.

Share with your clubmates and encourage them to vote. By getting behind this initiative you'll be supporting the promotion of cricket in the Valley and generating some light-hearted fun and team spirit.

Note: The Daily Examiner is currently in negotiations with a sponsor to provide a prize for each of the winners. For information will be revealed when these details are finalised.

Here's the CRCA Team of the Week for week one:

Reader poll Who is the CRCA Player of the Week? (Oct 17) Matt Pigg - Tucabia-Copmanhurst (Premier League) - 37 runs

Justin Blanch - Tucabia-Copmanhurst (2nd Grade) 68 runs

Jake Kroehnert - Brothers (Premier League) - 105 runs

Jordan Gallagher - Souths (2nd Grade) - 38 runs, 2 for 26 off 8 overs

Matt McKee - Coutts Crossing (2nd Grade) - 80 runs

Nicholas Worrall - Easts (2nd Grade) - 52 runs

Axel Hargans - Brothers (3rd Grade) - 38 runs

Andrew McLachlan - Coutts Crossing (2nd Grade) - 48 runs, 3 for 19 off 5 overs

Chris Cleaver - Souths (Premier League) - 4 for 57 off 22 overs

Ramie Simpson - Westlawn (3rd Grade) - 4 for 7 off 5 overs

Kaden Chaffey - Westlawn (2nd Grade) - 18 not out Vote View Results

1. Matt Pigg - Tucabia-Copmanhurst (Premier League) - 37 runs

Could Piggy have found himself a new home at the top of the order? The Tucabia veteran No.4 has walked out to face the new ball more than once in recent seasons and led from the front with 37 off 43 balls to give his side a positive start against Souths. The runs were shared around with Tim Bultitude (20 off 92), Travis Anderson (29 off 61) and Andrew Ellis (34 off 33) the main contributors to the total of 176.

2. Justin Blanch - Tucabia-Copmanhurst (2nd Grade) 68 runs

Blanch earns a TOW gong by virtue of out-scoring his batting partner by eight runs. No doubt enjoying a rare outing on synthetic, Blanch (68* off 79) and Jaye Yardy (60 off 71*) put on an unbeaten 130-run stand to chase down GDSC Easts Valley Finance's total of 127 in just 25 overs, showing signs the Tucabia club's second XI will be dominant in the reformed Second Grade competition and should relish being big fish again.

3. Jake Kroehnert - Brothers (Premier League) - 105 runs

The star of the show at McKittrick Park, the Brothers captain opened his account for 2020-21 in perfect fashion with a century against Easts-Westlawn.

Brothers Jake Kroehnert plays a ball through the covers on his way to posting a century against GDSC Easts/Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn in the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League round one match at McKittrick Park on Saturday, 17th October, 2020. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner



The Elders Real Estate agent joined Kallen Lawrence (22) at the crease after the dismissal of new recruit Eli Fahey (32) at 2 for 63, enjoyed a 99-run 5th wicket stand with Jack Weatherstone (46) and batted almost until the end of the day before he bowled chasing quick runs as the side reached 9 for 243.

4. Jordan Gallagher - Souths (2nd Grade) - 38 runs, 2 for 26 off 8 overs

One of the Clarence Valley's most promising young sportsmen, Gallagher featured heavily in a thrilling contest at Lower Fisher Turf that would eventually see his side go down by one wicket against Westlawn. In his first outing for new club Souths, Gallagher top scored for the match with 38, and then took 2 for 26 off 8 with the new ball.

5. Matt McKee - Coutts Crossing (2nd Grade) - 80 runs

The South Grafton High teacher took GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds to school at JJ Lawrence. McKee's 80 off 98 balls was the highest score in Second Grade this week and included 10 boundaries. More than half Coutts Crossing's total of 184 came in McKee's 95-run 5th wicket partnership with skipper Andrew McLachlan (48).

6. Nicholas Worrall - Easts (2nd Grade) - 52 runs

Worrall's unbeaten half century was the shining light in an otherwise forgettable day for GDSC Easts Valley Finance. The fielding team must have walked out to JJ Lawrence Synthetic reasonably confident they had a competitive total to defend in 127, but Tucabia-Copmanhurst's openers made mince meat of that.

7. Axel Hargans - Brothers (3rd Grade) - 38 runs

The Brothers junior was a rock at the top of the order as his team made light work chasing Tucabia's 124 in 21.3 overs. Axel retired on 38 off 63 balls, along with his skipper Daniel Moar (40ret off 27 balls).

Axel Hargans, pictured batting for McAuley Catholic College earlier this year in the 2020 Daily Examiner Shield Under-14 Super 8s Cricket at McKittrick Park. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Earlier Jason O'Hara was left stranded on 41 not out as Tucabia lost a steady stream of wickets to be dismissed in the 26th over.

Coutts Crossing’s Andrew McLachlan. Photo: Mitchell Keenan / The Daily Examiner

8. Andrew McLachlan - Coutts Crossing (2nd Grade) - 48 runs, 3 for 19 off 5 overs

El presidente scored 48 off 42 balls to enjoy his highest score for Coutts Crossing since just his second outing for the club, when he pumped 78 in a 118-run opening partnership with Murray Spry (75*) in a Third Grade game at McIntosh Park six years ago.

After returning to form with the bat, he destroyed the tail with the ball, taking 3 for 19 off 5 overs including 2 maidens, and for good measure took a catch off McKee's bowling to round out the win.

Left arm orthodox bowler Chris Cleaver took 4 for 57 off 22 overs for Souths in CRCA GDSC Premier League clash against Tucabia-Copmanhurst at Ulmarra Showground on day one of round one on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

9. Chris Cleaver - Souths (Premier League) - 4 for 57 off 22 overs

Last season's leading wicket taker started 2020-21 where he left off, taking key wickets at regular intervals for Souths, preventing Tucabia from rolling onto a big total. Next week Cleaver (4* off 21) joins younger brother Dylan (6* off 42) in the chase of a gettable total, if not made difficult by the loss of late wickets to be 3 for 25.

10. Ramie Simpson - Westlawn (3rd Grade) - 4 for 7 off 5 overs

GDSC Easts' run chase was stopped in its tracks by the wizardry with the ball of Ramie Simpson. The youngster claimed career best figures of 4 for 7 off 5 in his senior cricket debut. Meanwhile, keep an eye on what Ramie does with the bat this season - he scored 182 runs at 60.67 in Under-12s for Westlawn last season, while Kade Simpson, who also played Third Grade on the weekend, scored 248 at 59.50.

11. Kaden Chaffey - Westlawn (2nd Grade) - 18 not out

Kaden Chaffey showed nerves of steel to rescue Westlawn from the clutches of defeat against Souths. Batting at No.11, Chaffey put on a 21-run unbeaten 10th wicket partnership with experienced campaigner Ricky Bender (4*) to see his side home. Accustomed to batting much higher in the order, don't expect to see Chaffey bringing up sticks too often.