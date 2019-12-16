CRCA THIRD GRADE: Services chase down big Coutts total

CRCA THIRD GRADE: The GDSC third grade competition is heating up at the halfway mark of the season with the top four locked in an epic battle.

Much like the Premier League, South Services and Brothers sit at the top with Coutts Crossing and Westlawn trailing closely.

Services made a statement on Saturday when they took on Coutts Crossing at McIntosh Park in a key battle for top-four positioning.

Coutts posted a solid score of 153 thanks to the partnership of Matt McKee (48 not out) and Scott Chard (39 not out) but Services were strong in the chase, making short work of their opponents to take a seven-wicket win in 24.3 overs with Jack Kelleher (39 not out) leading the charge.