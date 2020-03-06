CRCA trio fighting for supremacy as regular season wraps up

South seamer William Wynn whips one in during the Clarence River GDSC Premier League cricket clash between South Services and Brothers at McKittrick Park on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE :With the top four sides guaranteed a spot in the Clarence River Cricket Association finals, some might think there is nothing to play for today — but they are wrong.

After leading the charge for the first half of the season, South Services have dropped away slightly in 2020 but if results go their way they could leapfrog Brothers Clocktower into next weekend’s qualifying semi-final, although they will need to take care of a resilient Coutts Crossing outfit tomorrow.

Services took down Coutts for just 81 runs in the opening innings and as they sit on 4/125, things look good for them to finish off the job.

In the blockbuster clash of the round, Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel gained a commanding advantage over Brothers, holding them to a poor 61-run total before reaching 2/71 to see out day one.

A win will seal the minor premiership for the defending premiers but Brothers will be hoping to salvage a result to avoid a difficult run into the final with an elimination semi-final on the cards.

Westlawn East sit comfortably in fourth and their final round clash with Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving is purely academic but that won’t stop them from hunting an important win in the lead-up to the second semi-final next weekend.

Tuc-Cop PLE posted a reasonable 144-run total but Westlawn East are well on track to pass it with 2/71.

GAME DAY: Tuc-Cop GI Hotel welcome Brothers back to Ulmarra Showground, South Services face Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park and Westlawn East take on Tuc-Cop PLE at McKittrick Park in day two of the final round of games from 1pm tomorrow.