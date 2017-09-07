24°
Dance studio jets off to Disneyland

Clarence River Dance Academy are preparing for their trip to America where they will perform at Disney Land and in Hollywood.
Caitlan Charles
by

IT'S BEEN a lot of hard work, but the dancers from the Clarence River Dance Academy are about to jet off to American to perform at Disneyland.

Teachers Nicole Shipman and Adele Lewis will take 18 dancers between the ages of five and 18 year at the end of this month.

Ms Shipman said they will perform three shows, at Disneyland Anaheim, Hollywood and Universal Studios.

"It's excellent for them and a great opportunity," Ms Shipman said.

"Our dance goes for about 21 minutes, so you've got to be quite fit to perform it.

"They also get to have two workshops while they are there, one at Disneyland with the directors and choreographers... as well as they are going to Abbey Lee Dance Company.

"It's a pretty full week and we've been preparing for it since the beginning of the year.

"It's come around very quickly and they're a great bunch of kids... some of them are at the studio 5-6 days a week."

CRDA auditioned for the chance to dance at Disneyland last year and only found out earlier in the year.

Kevin Hogan mentioned the troupe during Parliament earlier in the week, highlighting the great opportunity the dancers were getting.

"I would like to congratulate the Clarence River Dance Academy on this wonderful achievement," he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner
