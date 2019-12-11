CRDA’s dancing delight at end of year concert

Adam Hourigan Chief Photographer Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time. Full Profile Login to follow

CLARENCE River Dance Academy's troupe have tasted success across the North Coast this year, and this year they, and the rest of their students showed why at the first of the end of year concerts.

From exquisite classical, to musical theatre, jazz, contemporary and the final solos of three of its most long-term students, the show showed the range and technique of students.

group performs the dance.

The school will hold one more concert, this Saturday at the South Grafton High School hall.

The show starts at 4pm and tickets are available at the Ballet Box/Hope Chest or at the door.