24°
News

Cream of PBR bulls ready to rock Grafton

7th Aug 2017 9:25 AM
TOP RIDE: Mexico's Jorge Valdiviezo rode Cookies n Cream for a whopping 88.50 points at the PBR National Finals. The Dan Klabe-owned bull will be in action at the PBR event at Grafton Showgrounds on Saturday, September 2.
TOP RIDE: Mexico's Jorge Valdiviezo rode Cookies n Cream for a whopping 88.50 points at the PBR National Finals. The Dan Klabe-owned bull will be in action at the PBR event at Grafton Showgrounds on Saturday, September 2. PBR

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE of Australia's largest athletes will feature at Grafton Showgrounds when it hosts the PBR series on Saturday, September 2.

He may not be the sweetest bull in the game, but Cookies n Cream, owned by Dan Klabe, is heading into town to make himself known.

Cookies n Cream made his PBR debut in Tamworth last year and remained unridden until the PBR Australia National Finals at Sydney in July. Mexico's Jorge Valdiviezo rode him for a whopping 88.50 points in round one.

"This bull made a solid impression on his debut performance last year,” PBR general manager Glen Young said.

"However he was even more impressive at the Sydney National Finals in July, where he was the third highest marked bull at the event,” Mr Young said.

"He is going from strength to strength with each out he has, yet it is the explosive action of this bull that will see him as one of the top ten bulls in the Championship Round in Grafton plus a bull that most contestants will be hoping to draw, as he will undoubtedly take you straight to the pay window - if you can get him covered.”

Bulls account for half of a rider's score, so cowboys typically want to be paired against the toughest ones.

The PBR is fully committed to ensuring the health, safety, welfare and respect of the animal athletes in the sport. The care and treatment of PBR bulls is a top priority for the organisation, which operates under a zero-tolerance policy for any mistreatment of an animal associated with the PBR.

Every seat at the Grafton Showgrounds will be prime viewing and on the big screen live visual and replays will ensure not one piece of the action is missed.

Gates open at 5pm with the main event at 7pm. There will be three hours of man versus beast action.

The bull riding will be followed by live music from sensation rock band Occarock until late.

Tickets are now on sale, head to pbraustralia.com.au or visit The Daily Examiner office at 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Knife-wielding man shot by police has died

Knife-wielding man shot by police has died

UPDATE: Critical incident investigation launched after a man was shot during a confrontation with police in Grafton on Sunday, and later died in hospital.

Australian Olympic golden girl Betty Cuthbert dies at 79

Betty Cuthbert, a 1956 sprint champion who is confined to a wheelchair with Multiple Sclerosis, waves as she is pushed by three-time silver medal winner Raelene Boyle as they carry the Olympic torch at the end of the opening ceremony of the Olympics Friday, Sept. 15, 2000 at Olympic Stadium in Sydney. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder)

Cuthbert was a four-time Olympic gold medallist

Officers 'textbook' in response to knife-wielding man

Forensic services officers examine the scene of a police shooting in Grafton.

"No police officer wants to shoot and it is traumatic”

Dental Health Week: How do you clean your teeth?

How to clean your teeth systematically

Local Partners

Global visitors at convention

A love of parrots brings people together in South Grafton for the bi-annual AVES International Parrot Convention

Old jeans still wearing well for charity

GREAT IDEA: Robyne Plater and Marie Young from the Maclean Patchwork and Quilters Association take a break from the sewing machines to try out some of their recycled denim bags they are making as part of Grafton Shoppingworld's Jeans for Genes Day fundraiser.

Fundraiser gives baggy jeans new meaning

Snapper competition takes over Wooli's waters

Daniel Saye with a giant snapper caught during the 2016 Pedro Knight Memorial Snapper Competition. The annual event kicks off at Wooli on Saturday, 5th August, 2017.

Who can catch the biggest snapper?

9 things to do this week

Hannah Craig from CVC Youth Action with other members, TAFE students and ETC staff get excited about the upcoming Future Fest.

Plenty of great activities happening in the Valley this week

International parrot convention at South Grafton

Tullara Connors with her mum Noddy Connors in front of a statue of a glossy black cockatoo erected in honour of dad and husband Neville Connors as they prepare for the Aves International Parrot Convention.

Noddy Connors keeps festival running for 25th year

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

TARA Reid has spent five years “screaming at nothing”, convinced giant sharks are attacking her. Now she reveals what’s coming in the next installment.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Darling Downs farmer Mark Herlaar has been sent packing from Australian Survivor.

Farmer's brave decision has cost him the game.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

No Splendour: Amber Heard and Elon Musk in break-up

Amber Heard is back in Australia — but without billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

The news came after the couple attended Splendour in the Grass

Is Prince Harry set to propose to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking on the runway at an airport in Africa.

An intimate safari is on the couple’s agenda

The real story behind Blue Murder

Cast of the original Blue Murder series portraying, left to right, Chris Flannery (Gary Sweet), Graham Henry (Peter Phelps), Roger Rogerson (Richard Roxburgh), Neddy Smith (Tony Martin).

Blue Murder was the original true crime blockbuster.

Lisa Wilkinson's evil eye edict to hubby Peter FitzSimons

Peter FitzSimons at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Fiery larrikin Peter FitzSimons had the audience in stitches.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’