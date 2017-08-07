Cream of PBR bulls ready to rock Grafton

TOP RIDE: Mexico's Jorge Valdiviezo rode Cookies n Cream for a whopping 88.50 points at the PBR National Finals. The Dan Klabe-owned bull will be in action at the PBR event at Grafton Showgrounds on Saturday, September 2.

ONE of Australia's largest athletes will feature at Grafton Showgrounds when it hosts the PBR series on Saturday, September 2.

He may not be the sweetest bull in the game, but Cookies n Cream, owned by Dan Klabe, is heading into town to make himself known.

Cookies n Cream made his PBR debut in Tamworth last year and remained unridden until the PBR Australia National Finals at Sydney in July. Mexico's Jorge Valdiviezo rode him for a whopping 88.50 points in round one.

"This bull made a solid impression on his debut performance last year,” PBR general manager Glen Young said.

"However he was even more impressive at the Sydney National Finals in July, where he was the third highest marked bull at the event,” Mr Young said.

"He is going from strength to strength with each out he has, yet it is the explosive action of this bull that will see him as one of the top ten bulls in the Championship Round in Grafton plus a bull that most contestants will be hoping to draw, as he will undoubtedly take you straight to the pay window - if you can get him covered.”

Bulls account for half of a rider's score, so cowboys typically want to be paired against the toughest ones.

The PBR is fully committed to ensuring the health, safety, welfare and respect of the animal athletes in the sport. The care and treatment of PBR bulls is a top priority for the organisation, which operates under a zero-tolerance policy for any mistreatment of an animal associated with the PBR.

Every seat at the Grafton Showgrounds will be prime viewing and on the big screen live visual and replays will ensure not one piece of the action is missed.

Gates open at 5pm with the main event at 7pm. There will be three hours of man versus beast action.

The bull riding will be followed by live music from sensation rock band Occarock until late.

Tickets are now on sale, head to pbraustralia.com.au or visit The Daily Examiner office at 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton.