Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Curtains keep the cold out and the heat in.
Curtains keep the cold out and the heat in. iStock
Lifestyle

Create the High Cosy effect for winter

by TRACEY HORDERN
28th May 2018 1:37 PM

Many years ago when I lived through genuinely cold winters in London, my fellow Australian mates and I would gather together for what we called "High Cosy” evenings. That is, a cosy night in - but with style. I especially lucked out and lived in an amazing house in Chelsea and I styled my home to celebrate the cold, rather than deny it.

Here are some tips to create the High Cosy effect in your home:

GO FAUX

As anyone who has lived in London knows, you can't have genuine fires to keep you warm. But set into original fireplaces in the home I lived, we had those attractive faux fires that ensured my place was popular because it was warm, with the added ambience of a 'fire'. There are so many versions of this style of heating - and for atmosphere, they're brilliant.

BLOCKING OUT THE COLD

I learnt to love curtains in London, especially the lush velvet ones that spill onto the floor. But of course they were also practical - as are any window dressings designed to keep the cold out and the heat in. A simple door snake in a stylish fabric can also work wonders keeping any cool air from creeping into your home under doors.

KEEP WARM WITH A HOTTIE

I swear by old-fashioned hot water bottles. They warm you almost instantly, cost virtually nothing, plus there's some gorgeous hot water bottle covers now in cosy fabrics such as cashmere. I have several and it's great to be able to offer one to a guest when it's cold.

decor high cosy style tracey hordern winter
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    WATCH: Breakthrough in Ballina murder case

    WATCH: Breakthrough in Ballina murder case

    Crime POLICE have seized a car and are now checking it for fingerprints, DNA and blood.

    First National capitalises on Grafton boom

    premium_icon First National capitalises on Grafton boom

    Property Confidence in Gafton property market

    • 28th May 2018 1:40 PM
    WANTED: Do not approach this man

    WANTED: Do not approach this man

    Crime Man wanted on outstanding warrants

    Drop-in centre for flying fox management strategy

    Drop-in centre for flying fox management strategy

    News Residents encouraged to provide comments on current plan

    • 28th May 2018 1:45 PM

    Local Partners