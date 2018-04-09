Creating change one protest at a time

Protesters outside the Channel 7 television studios in Martin Place in Sydney after breakfast program Sunrise sparked backlash over a controversial segment on indigenous children. Protests have been an integral part of improving indigenous rights in Australia.

Protesters outside the Channel 7 television studios in Martin Place in Sydney after breakfast program Sunrise sparked backlash over a controversial segment on indigenous children. Protests have been an integral part of improving indigenous rights in Australia. PETER RAE

IT SEEMS like more than ever, people from both here in Australia and overseas (particularly the US) are standing up for their beliefs and rights. Whether it be the women's march held the day after the presidential inauguration, the Me Too movement or the gun control protests, people are uniting and asserting their rights.

In Australia, on Channel 7's Sunrise program, a panel of misinformed non-Aboriginal people with no experience in the field of child protection discussed the removal of Aboriginal children. These actions naturally raised the anger of Aboriginal people and their supporters, which resulted in a very vocal and large protest outside the studios of Channel 7 in Martin Place, Sydney.

The demonstration embarrassed the show so much, that the producers attempted to block out the protest by using a fake background. When the protestors made it clear that they were not going away, Sunrise then hosted another discussion, this time with an expert panel of Aboriginal people.

Also after several complaints about the segment, an investigation by the Australian Communications and Media Authority commenced to determine whether the show breached the Commercial Television Industry Code of Practice. The outcome of that investigation has yet to be finalised.

The Sunrise protests remind Australia that Aboriginal people do have a strong voice and are willing to use it when they feel that justice has not been served.

Over the years, there have been many successful and prominent Aboriginal protests that have brought about positive change, though not always immediately. Some of the protests created awareness and planted seeds that eventually led to powerful change.

An example is the first significant Aboriginal protest that occurred in Sydney, on January 26, 1938, when most of non-indigenous Australia celebrated its 150 years of occupation. At a time when Aboriginal people were firmly under the control of the Aborigines Protection Board, a brave group of Aboriginal people launched their Day of Mourning protest. This protest highlighted to mainstream Australia the inequalities suffered by Aboriginal people and it gave inspiration for many other Aboriginal groups and individuals to also speak out. The people organising this protest worked tirelessly for many years to improve conditions for Aboriginal people and they included Jack Patten (father of respected Clarence Valley elder Pauline Gordon), Sir Douglas Nicholls and William Cooper.

Sir Douglas Nichols eventually became the first ever Aboriginal governor in Australia, governing South Australia from 1976-1977.

While William Cooper would go on to support the mass walkout at Cummeragunja (an Aborigines Protection Board-controlled community in NSW) due to inhumane conditions and cruel management practices. The walkout lasted nine months and severely embarrassed the Aborigines Protection Board. Those people that returned to Cummeragunja enjoyed a better life as the tyrannical manager had been transferred.

William Cooper, an elder of the Yorta Yorta people, not only fought for the rights of Aboriginal people, but was also concerned for others who were downtrodden, including the Jewish people living under the Nazi regime. In December 1938 after compiling a petition which had received more than 2000 signatures, Cooper, at age 77, led a three-hour protest march to the German Consul in Melbourne, protesting the persecution of Jewish people.

Other major Aboriginal protests included the Wave Hill walkout, the Freedom Rides and the Aboriginal Tent Embassy.

The 1966 Wave Hill walkout by Aboriginal pastoral workers in the Northern Territory, who were striking for better conditions and equal pay, eventually led to the first handback of land to Aboriginal people (the Gurindji) in 1975.

The University students' Freedom Rides in 1965-66, led by well known Aboriginal activist Charlie Perkins, drew attention to appalling conditions and racism that rural NSW Aboriginal communities faced. Many of the segregational practices highlighted by the freedom rides were overturned due to widespread public condemnation.

The Aboriginal Tent Embassy established on the lawns of the then Parliament House in 1972 was another tactic to highlight the plight of Aboriginal people. Its success can perhaps be measured by the number of much needed services for Aboriginal people that were created or funded by government in the 1970s and '80s.

Had none of these protests taken place, it's likely that Australia would be a vastly different place today. Aboriginal people might still be living under the Aborigines Protection Board, and perhaps the 1967 referendum, that effectively gave Aboriginal people full citizen rights, may not have happened.

There would possibly be no Aboriginal people in our parliaments and very few or no Aboriginal people working in professions such as law or medicine.

Yes, Aboriginal people have learnt long ago that if you want change, you have to be the one to create change.