Creative programs music to your child’s ears

The Clarence Valley Conservatorium is a registered Creative Kids provider. This means that all students under 18 can use their Creative Kids Voucher to offset the cost of music or drama lessons at the Conservatorium. Unlike the Active Kids Vouchers that provide two vouchers per year for a total of $200, there is only one $100 Creative Kids Voucher per year. I’m not sure why the creative education of children is valued less, but I do know that is a conversation that needs to happen.

Kidzjam has now moved to Wednesdays! This program for our youngest students provides an opportunity for students to learn about music and movement, led by Mel Smith. For students aged 2-5 years, Kidzjam leads students through a wide range of activities in each 30-minute session, with the opportunity for social interaction with a morning tea for both parents and students.

Research undertaken has shown that exposure to music from early childhood helps children to speak more clearly, develop a larger vocabulary and strengthen social and emotional skills. The benefits of music education in young years has been studied since the 1950s proving over and over again that early exposure to music education has many benefits.

Places are available in the class – and will run for the whole term.

For further information on any of these programs please contact the CVCon office on 6643 3555. Or come along today at 10:30am to the Conservatorium at 8 Villiers Street.