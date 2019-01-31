Creative workspace to collaborate and create opens in Yamba

SPLITTING his time as national marketing manager for Hurley between an office in Sydney and his home in Yamba, Mick Talbot decided he needed to move away from working off his kitchen bench.

With his wife Hayley Talbot also national operations manager for James Baroud finding a similar problem working from home, they decided to create a place that they could separate their work from home life.

It turns out they weren't alone.

"We were going crazy working off the kitchen bench... and needed a proper office,” Ms Talbot said.

"And we realised from just months of talking to people that we weren't the only ones, so we found a space.”

They created Blanc Space, a place where people can come to work, collaborate and create, whether on a casual or more permanent basis.

"We really drilled down on what people want,” Ms Talbot said.

"We have areas where people can come and use our internet and printing services... there is a private office space, private meeting room...and the photographic studio has been a pleasant surprise - so many little businesses have come out of the woodwork.”

The space had its soft opening just before Christmas, and is still in that phase of operation has already attracted interest from local and visiting professionals and creatives looking for somewhere to do their business.

"It's a pretty versatile space, we also have a pitch space where people who are coming through and want to show goods can use our space rather than squeezing into shops,” Ms Talbot said.

"And there's also the events side, we have an acoustic gig on February 28, and as part of the Plunge festival we're doing a speaker series called H.E.A.D Talks, which is like a Ted talk, but it's humanity, environment, adventure and design.”

Casual visits are available for $22 per day, or a 10 visit pass is available for $160, or an unlimited monthly package for $300.

Two private offices are available to book on a month by month basis, for which the hirer gets their own key and can come and go as they please, as well as half day and full day rates for the meeting room and photo studio.

"Having a dedicated meeting space that's not a cafe means you're not running into people you know, or getting distracted, and able to have a private conversation without others hearing,” Ms Talbot said.

"We're also co-working with Lonerock Wholefoods to offer a five day juice cleanse for people who sign up during the month of February on a monthly package.”

Ms Talbot said they had already seen benefits of bringing like-minded creatives within the town together into the one space.

"There's some amazing businesses and creatives in town and we're excited to get all of them together,” she said.

"They're giving work to each other, and we're hoping to attract like industries so there can be more of that cross pollination.”

Blanc Space is located upstairs at Unit 7-11, 18 Coldstream Street in Yamba, and more information can be found on their website www.blancspaceagency. com.au.