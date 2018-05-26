Menu
Melissa McCarthy at CinemaCon 2018. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Sesame St sues over X-rated puppets

by Julia Marsh and Joe Tacopino
26th May 2018 7:00 PM

THE CREATORS of Sesame Street are suing the production company behind a new Melissa McCarthy comedy which features "ejaculating puppets" that resemble the kiddie show's beloved characters, court papers said.

Sesame Workshop filed the suit in Manhattan federal court claiming that the producers behind "The Happytime Murders" are making a "deliberate attempt" to appropriate the Sesame Street brand in order to promote a film for adults.

"Defendants' widely-distributed marketing campaign features a just-released trailer with explicit, profane, drug-using, misogynistic, violent, copulating, and even ejaculating puppets, along with the tagline 'NO SESAME. ALL STREET,'" the lawsuit reads.

"The threat of irreparable injury posed to Sesame's mark and brand cannot be overstated."

The comedy, set to be released in August, is a murder mystery revolving around puppets who exhibit raunchy behaviour.

Elmo and his father Louie on Sesame Street. Picture: Supplied
The film was directed by Brian Henson, the son of Jim Henson, and is produced by the Henson Alternative banner which features more mature themes.

Sesame Workshop alleges that the misuse of its brand is intent on confusing the public and infringes on its "intellectual property rights."

The company is imploring the movie to drop the "NO SESAME" slogan from their ads while seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

A spokesman for the movie production company, STX, released a statement that expressed no regret for the film.

"STX loved the idea of working closely with Brian Henson and the Jim Henson Company to tell the untold story of the active lives of Henson puppets when they're not performing in front of children," read a statement attributed to a puppet character Fred, Esq.

"While we're disappointed that Sesame Street does not share in the fun, we are confident in our legal position. We look forward to introducing adult moviegoers to our adorably unapologetic characters this summer."

 

Sesame Street puppet Cookie Monster. Picture: Supplied
Sesame Street's famous resident puppets, Ernie and Bert. Picture: AP Photo/Christof Stache
This story originally appeared on Page Six and is republished here with permission.

