Credit card thief sentenced over spending spree

A HOMELESS man who went on a $4000 spending spree through Lismore after finding a lost credit card has faced Grafton Local Court this week.

Brodie James Doyle, 30, told police he found the credit card in Lismore on January 2, then proceeded to make 193 purchases over a 15-day period, on everything from cigarettes and alcohol to clothing, deodorant and fashion accessories.

The purchases were all under $100 and made using the card's pay-wave function.

According to police facts, Doyle's spending spree came to an end on January 16 when Doyle attempted to use the credit card in a number of stores in Lismore Square Shopping Centre.

He was unable to complete the transactions, as the card had been cancelled, and Doyle became abusive towards staff.

Police were called to the shopping centre, who found Doyle in the car park where he made full admissions that he had found the card a little over two weeks ago, and had used it daily since then.

Doyle, who was a Coffs Harbour local, appeared in court on Tuesday where he was sentenced for larceny and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Doyle to a two-year community corrections order under the supervision of Grafton Community Corrections.

He was also ordered to repay $4437.56 to the Commonwealth Bank.