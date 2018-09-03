Creepy voicemails expose stalker's massage fantasy

The man police are looking for. Picture: Victoria Police

POLICE are stepping up their hunt for a Victorian man who they claim has been calling, stalking and sending explicit letters to a handful of women for months.

The grey-haired man believed to be aged in his 50s or 60s has been placing calls to terrified female staff members at a number of stores across the state before following up with 10-page letters since January.

In a bid to catch him, detectives have released two voice recordings of the man in the hope someone recognises his voice and is able to assist with inquiries.

In the first voicemail, the man can be heard asking if a woman received the letter and photographs he'd sent her.

In a second voicemail, which police say he recorded from a phonebox, the man apologised to the women he was targeting.

"Look, ladies, I'm just ringing to apologise, I sent a terrible letter to you people and I'm deeply ashamed of it. I wrote it a weekend or so ago … I assume I got the right address," he said.

"I just fantasised about you girls doing massage, I just was stupid and I'm terribly sorry if I caused you any concern. You won't hear from me again. OK, have a nice day, bye."

Despite being caught on CCTV leaving the phone boxes he uses to leave the voicemails, the man continues to evade police.

The offender has been sending letters since January, which a Victoria Police spokesman previously said were "handwritten and of a sexually explicit nature".

In August, detectives released CCTV of the man placing a call from a phone box in Airport West in broad daylight.

Police say he placed a call to a victim before casually strolling back in the opposite direction with his hands in his pockets.

Fawkner Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives believe the offender lives or at least frequents the Anglesea and Surf Coast areas, where one of his victims works.

Police were first alerted to the letters and phone calls in January and have made numerous appeals to catch the man.

Officers first appealed for information in June, released CCTV photos in August and have now released the audio of the man's messages - but the stalking hasn't stopped.

Detective Senior Constable Paul Woods previously said victims are anxious because "the individual isn't ceasing his behaviour".

"There's obviously quite a lot of anxiety for the victims," he told reporters.

"He knows what they look like and describes them, but doesn't know them on a first-name basis.

"Victoria Police are very interested in identifying this individual to stop his behaviour because he obviously needs help and also to provide some closure for the victims."

Anyone who may have any information about the stalking incidents at Coburg, Essendon and Torquay is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000