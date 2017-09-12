Creepy clown purge danger coming back to Australia

THE creepy clown craze that swept the world last year is back - and Australia has been warned.

Clown Purge Australia has issued a chilling threat to scare the country, with Brisbane City, the Gold Coast, Cairns and Fraser Coast in its sights.

"Get ready for the 2nd round Australia, we're coming back for you and last night was only the beginning. We have big plans," the group posted on Facebook overnight.

The bizarre craze began last year with reports of clowns trying to lure children into woods in the US state of South Carolina. It led to clown groups sprouting across America and mass clown hunts in other areas, before spreading to Australia.

Clown Purge Australia is planning a comeback. Facebook - Clown Purge Australia

Social media fuelled the craze, with clown pranks appearing in NSW, Queensland and Victoria, sparking police warnings about copycat pranksters.

However, Clown Purge Australia insists it is not out to hurt people, saying they will send 50 clowns to one spot on Halloween.

"All these haters but we ain't even in this to harm people, we are simply here to use Clown Horror as entertainment," the group posted on Facebook.

"Y'all saying we have nothing better to do but you're sitting there putting hate on a f***ing clown page, okay."

It comes after mysterious red balloons began appearing around Sydney, accompanied by the message "It Is Closer Than You Think".

Confused social media users shared pictures of the balloons tied to drains.

However it was revealed to be a clever marketing ploy to promote the remake of the movie classic It, featuring supernatural monster Pennywise the Clown from the Stephen King novel.

Originally published as 'We're back': Clowns' chilling threat