Offbeat

Creepy sign plastered around Sydney

3rd Oct 2018 8:03 AM

DISTURBING signs offering $30 and a McDonald's meal to anyone that can help a stranger hide a body have popped up in Sydney, but it might not be as sinister as it seems.

A picture of the sign was posted to Reddit after locals spotted numerous print out's stuck to poles in Darlinghurst.

"Want $30? Help me hide a body," the sign reads.

But reading further it becomes clear that the request is not as disturbing as previously thought.

"A pet of mine has passed away in his sleep and rigor mortis has set in," it reads.

"I'm a wimp and will faint. Help me remove his body and I'll happily pay for your dinner at Maccas.`

"Small body, no blood. Please send help."

Would you do this for $30? Source:Reddit
Would you do this for $30? Source:Reddit

People were quick to comment about the unusual request.

"What exactly do we do with dead pets? I think I'd need help when my pet dies too …" one person said.

Another wrote: "$30 will buy a fair amount of Maccas."

