'Crepe murder' or not?

Crepe Myrtles have been pruned in See Park in preparation for spring.

COMMUNITY members were shouting 'crepe murder' after Clarence Valley Council pruned the crepe myrtles in Grafton's See Park earlier this week.

However council has pruned the trees correctly according to many community members who shared their knowledge on the Clarence Valley Rate Payers, Residents and Business Owners Facebook page.

Despite now being unpleasant to look at and the lack of shade, commenters assured the original poster that come spring, the crepe myrtles will be full of life once again.

According to the gardening show Burkes Backyard, the end of winter is the perfect time to prune a crepe myrtle.

"Crepe myrtles can be heavily pruned in winter to encourage the development of long, arching branches of flowers," the Burkes Backyard fact sheet says.

They did point out that heavily pruning crepe myrtles isn't always the right thing to do: "However, the downside of this annual pruning is that it creates an ugly, butchered looking plant."