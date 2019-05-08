Crew steps up Cadence in film's sprint finish

MAKING CADENCE: Elka Kerkhof and Danny Loyden during the creation of short animation film Cadence to be screened at the Grafton Regional Gallery on Friday night as part of Grafton Festival of the Bike.

MAKING CADENCE: Elka Kerkhof and Danny Loyden during the creation of short animation film Cadence to be screened at the Grafton Regional Gallery on Friday night as part of Grafton Festival of the Bike. Cass Samms

DIRECTOR Danny Loyden and his crew worked around the clock on the finishing touches of Cadence.

"Four days straight,” Mr Loyden said. "We just finished the animation film after a really late night yesterday morning.”

Coming in at just four minutes 40 seconds, the Cast Net Productions film, which reflects Grafton's rich history on two wheels, was no ride in the park.

Mr Loyden started the project in September with mentoring from Elka Kerkhof. He said the pair often played tag team to ensure it was ready to be screened tomorrow night as part of Grafton's Festival of the Bike.

"I woke up at 4am one morning and she was going to bed,” he said. "I would see her final process of editing the sound, I'd do something else then when she got up again we'd arm wrestle ideas.

"Right up to a couple of days ago we were still doing voice-overs with Meg Lucas and my partner Sammy Lovejoy to tie in some of the images and the story.”

Artist Cass Samms provided the digital drawings for the film, put into motion by Mr Loyden and Ms Kerkhof.

"We were almost happy with the whole thing, then there was just one little thing at the end, so we called Cass in on Sunday to draw a change.

"We're excited about showing everyone. It's very original, very local, but also very global.”

The Cadence preview starts at 6pm at Grafton Regional Gallery, where multi-media exhibition Bike Town is also featured. Tonight's festival launch is at the Clocktower Hotel followed by a screening of documentary The Bikes of Wrath at the Saraton Theatre.