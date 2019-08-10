Crews battle to protect homes from multiple fires

Remnants of the bushfire which swept through Whiteman Creek Road on Saturday, 10th August, 2019.

UPDATE, 2.30PM: Fire conditions have eased at Whiteman Creek this afternoon but residents are urged to continue to monitor fire activity in the area.

"That situation has now eased but residents should continue to monitor that situation should conditions change during the afternoon," NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson James Morris said. "We're looking at conditions easing later this evening, which will hopefully allow firefighters to consolidate and strengthen containment under more favourable conditions. "However, it's still going to be a long afternoon for firefighters." Mr Morris encouraged people to download the Fires Near Me app, which can be setup to be notify residents of any fire updates within a chosen 50km radius.

UPDATE, 1PM: There are currently more than 100 firefighters on the ground fighting bushfires across the Clarence Valley as strong winds hamper firefighting efforts.

Three fires are of particular concern, according to Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service Superintendent Stuart Watts, including the grassfire at Whiteman Creek.

"People in the area should enact their bushfire survival plan and follow advice from firefighters," Supt Watts said.

All roads in the area remain open.

Meanwhile fires at Firth Heinz Road in the Pillar Valley and near Kimbin Pikatene Road at Alice in the Upper Clarence Valley remain active.

"These are the fires that are causing the most concern at this time given their proximity to a number of rural dwellings that have come under impact this morning," Supt Watts said.

Supt Watts confirmed no dwellings have been lost in the region at this point in time.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds in many parts of the state including the Northern Rivers at 10.24am today.

UPDATE, SAT 10.30AM: Firefighters are battling to protect homes as fire activity in the Whiteman Creek west of Grafton.

The out of control grassfire continues to burn in an easterly direction along the Clarence Way towards the Clarence River.

Firefighters are on the scene and are being supported by waterbombing aircraft.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has issued a Watch and Act alert and urged people in the area to enact their bushfire survival plan.

UPDATE 5.30PM: The Rural Fire Service has downgraded the threat level of a 321ha fire at Whiteman Creek to advice status.

Clarence Way has since reopened to the public.

UPDATE 3PM: Road closures are in place around the Whiteman Creek area as fire crews continue to battle an out-of-control fire.

The fire has grown to 321ha in size as multiple Rural Fire Service crews battle to contain the blaze.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said a number of homes in the area were under threat earlier in the day before they were saved by RFS Clarence Valley District crews.

However, the fire had since jumped containment lines established by the RFS, with strong winds making the work of fire crews difficult.

The fire is at a watch and act alert level, and residents in the area are advised to enact their bush fire plans.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Whitemans Creek Rd

Clarence Way at Summerland Way

Clarence Way at Eastern Greverts Rd

EARLIER: AN OUT-of-control grass fire has been upgraded to watch and act status, as Rural Fire Service crews battle to contain the fire.

The fire is currently 22ha in size, and currently burning around Clarence Way, Whiteman Creek.

Numerous resources have been deployed to contain the fire, including the RFS large aerial tanker water bomber aircraft.

Residents near the area of in the vicinity of Whiteman Creek Rd and Clarence Way are advised to enact their bush fire plan.