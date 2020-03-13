Crews called to fire at Grafton bridge

South Grafton Fire and Rescue firefighters attended a scene at Grafton bridge on Friday morning.

South Grafton Fire and Rescue firefighters attended a scene at Grafton bridge on Friday morning.

SOUTH Grafton fire and rescue crews were called to the Grafton bridge this morning after reports of a fire on the railway track.

Captain Paul Danvers said a sleeper had caught fire about 200m in from the South Grafton side of the bridge and the crew responded at around 10.30am.

South Grafton Fire and Rescue firefighters attended a scene at Grafton bridge on Friday morning.

"A walker going across the bridge noticed the fire and notified us," he said.

We had trouble finding the fire to start with, but we rang the person that called it in, and they identified where it was on the track."

"It was just smouldering out there. We've just put it out with a liner hose."

Capt Danvers said he was unsure of what caused the fire and said he had notified the State Rail Authority.