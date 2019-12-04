Menu
A fire truck returns to Finch Hatton to refill with water. QFES generic
Crews continue to battle grass fire almost 24hrs on

Shannon Hardy
3rd Dec 2019 12:36 PM

A GRASS fire continues to rage almost 24 hours after it was ignited at the foot of the Bunya Mountains.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene of the grass fire burning near Bunya Mountains Maclagan Road and Glenroy Road.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was contained earlier this morning at about 10 but it has started to spot ahead of the fire breaks.

“Crews are continuing to work to maintain the fire,” she said.

Crews are working to contain the fire and there is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke is affecting the area, so residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

