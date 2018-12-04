Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNDER CONTROL: Crews are continuing to monitor the bushfire at Karara.
UNDER CONTROL: Crews are continuing to monitor the bushfire at Karara. Contributed
News

Crews continue to monitor scene at Karara bushfire

Elyse Wurm
by
4th Dec 2018 8:04 AM

FIREFIGHTERS will return to the scene of the Karara bushfire this morning to monitor the blaze.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said crews reported they had left the scene overnight, but would continue to monitor the fire as it continued to burn.

At this stage the fire is under control.

An advice warning still remains in place for the Karara bushfire, advising residents to keep up to date with the state of the fire and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

Phone 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

bushfire fire karara bushfire queensland fire and emergency services summer
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #23-26

    premium_icon Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #23-26

    News A YOUTH events organiser, prolific writer, gallery director and university visionary fill the next four spots in the countdown of our most influential people.

    Auxiliary's plight for new ultrasound machine

    premium_icon Auxiliary's plight for new ultrasound machine

    News Medical technology a major step ahead for Maclean District Hospital

    One dead after tent fire at camping grounds

    premium_icon One dead after tent fire at camping grounds

    News A PERSON has died after fire engulfed their tent this morning.

    Deputy premier sets date for Iluka ambulance meeting

    premium_icon Deputy premier sets date for Iluka ambulance meeting

    Politics Keeps promise made at ambulance meeting to return

    Local Partners