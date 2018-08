A grass fire has broken out near Taabinga School.

A FIRE has broken out near Taabinga State School.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are on scene at 43 Oasis Dr, Kingaroy, keeping the burn under control.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.