UPDATE: Fallen power cause of blackout

A power outage affecting parts of Grafton and South Grafton started at 12.57pm on Thursday, 1st December, 2016.

UPDATE 1.50PM: The cause of the power outage is believed to be a pole that has fallen near the Liberty service station in South Grafton.

Essential Energy cut power to isolate the supply in the area after receiving reports of lines down.

The blacked out area included Grafton Shoppingworld.

Now the power supply has been resumed, Essential Energy staff are trying to confirm the original cause of the problem.

UPDATE, 1.22PM: Power was restored to The Daily Examiner at about 12.19pm.

We are continuing to seek information about the cause of the blackout affecting the city.

1.12PM: Essential Energy crews are investigating a blackout affecting parts of Grafton and South Grafton.

The blackout started at 12.57pm today with the power at many business across the city, including The Daily Examiner, shut down.

The Daily Examiner is currently operating on a back-up generator to ensure the news continues to be delivered.

We will have updates on the cause of the power outage as soon as information becomes available.

