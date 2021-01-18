Cricket action returns across the Clarence

The bowling attack of GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel restricted their opponents to 90 runs off 40 overs.

Cricket action resumed after the Christmas break over the weekend, with Clarence River Cricket Association and Lower Clarence Cricket Association competitions resuming for the start of the new year.

In the CRCA GDSC Premier League South Services took on Brothers Clocktower Hotel at Ellem Oval, and with South Services winning the toss and deciding to bat they had the worst possible start with opener Tom Kroehnert dismissed with the first ball of the innings.

Fellow opener Dylan Cleaver (42) looked to steady the ship and put on an important 65-run partnership with Anthony Dickson (35).

Brothers needed some magic with the ball and Andy Kinnane (3 for 24) duly obliged, first removing Cleaver then Dickson before claiming his third scalp of Luke Sullivan for a duck.

From there Matt Dalton (29) helped to provide lower order resistance as South Services fell to a total of 150 from 36.6 overs with Ethan Lucas (3 for 19) making light work of the final few batters.

In reply Brothers put on a 48-run opening stand the Kallen Lawrence (33) and Beau Sevil (25) getting off to a flying start before Eli Fahey (28), Ben Jurd (27) and Sean Walters (17*) chased down their target in 39.3 overs and close out a six wicket victory.

At McKittrick Park GDSC Easts/Westlawn Crown Hotel faced off against Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst Cricket Club in the second fixture of round eight of the GDSC Premier League.

Easts/Westlawn won the toss and sent in Tucabia-Copmanhurst, with the decision paying immediate dividends with Dan Cootes (0) and Matthew Dougherty (6) departing in quick succession.

It was up to Tim Bultitude (10) and Matt Pigg (22) to put on a rescue mission for Tucabia-Copmanhurst, but just as their 36-run partnership was starting to boil Chris Brophy delivered the goods for Easts/Westlawn, dismissing both set batsman on his way to a five-wicket haul to return figures of 5 for 14 off eight overs.

Tucabia-Copmanhurst wicketkeeper Derek Woods (18) and bowler Taine Riley (7) stuck around stubbornly for a final wicket partnership to see out their 40 overs with a score of 9/90.

Easts/Westlawn had a rocky start with Jacob Ellis (2) and Kaden Chaffey (0) falling cheaply before William Bickel (18) and Shannon Connor (27) helped to get their side out of early trouble and combine for a 35-run stand.

Despite the efforts of Pigg with the ball (4 for 20 off eight overs) Easts/Westlawn managed to chase down the required total in 28.5 overs for a four-wicket victory thanks to some boundary bashing from Ben Shipman (21*) and Chris Brophy (13).

In the LCCA Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition defending premiers Maclean United blasted their way to 2/336 from 38 overs against Woodford Island Warriors. Dan McColl lead the way with the willow, smashing 104 off 49 balls, in an innings that featured 13 4s and six 6s and only ended after he retired as a not-out batsman. Geoff Simmons (73) and Alex Moffitt (55) both scored half-centuries in the run-fest at Yamba Oval.

Maclean United batsman Dan McColl went big against Woodford Island Warriors with 104 off 49 balls.

With bat in hand the Warriors managed to reach 4/119 from their 38 overs, with opener Greg Walker top scoring on 53 to see United record a comprehensive 217-run win.

The runs continued to flow across the LCCA competition, with Harwood opener Evan Lewis plundering 101 runs off 87 balls in their clash against Iluka Cricket Club at Harwood Oval.

The home side reached 6/224 from their 40 overs, which proved to be an ask for the visiting Iluka team that fell to be all-out for 87 from 23.5 overs, with Tom Mullins the pick of Harwood’s bowlers with figures of 3 for 18 off six overs.

Harwood's Evan Lewis notched up a ton in Harwood’s victory over Iluka.

To close out round 11 of the LCCA first grade Lawrence played out a tightly fought game against Yamba at Barry Watts Oval.

Losing the toss and being sent in to bat Lawrence struggled to build partnerships and gain momentum against a relentless Yamba bowling unit.

Nathan Ensbey (47) and Luke Moloney (15) the only two Lawrence batters to reach double figures as Yamba’s bowlers Matt Breakwell (3 for 18 off 7.3) and Troy Urquhart (3 for 18 off 6) kept things tight to see Lawrence limp to be all-out for 84 from 33.3 overs.

With a low total to defend Lawrence’s bowlers knew the job they had to do, and Brodie Davis (4 for 14 from 8 overs) and Doug Harris (4 for 14 off 8 overs) executed brilliantly to take the momentum away from Yamba and rip into their top order.

Lawrence spinner Doug Harris took four wickets in their win over Yamba in their round 11 clash of the LCCA first grade competition.

Breakwell (25*) proved to be the lone holdout for Yamba as Lawrence dismissed their opponents for 67 runs to secure a 27-run win.