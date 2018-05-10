Cricket Australia’s ‘disrespectful’ snub

CRICKET Australia has been accused of overt "disrespect" in its decision to cancel this year's Bangladesh tour of Australia.

Sutherland was quoted on Wednesday declaring the tour, scheduled to begin in August, has ben scrapped over fears it would not be commercially viable when competing head to head with the AFL and NRL.

He said the series was difficult to sell to Australian free-to-air TV broadcasters - prompting the decision to pull the pin on another Bangladesh tour.

Australia has played Bangladesh in just three test series and has only hosted the cricket minnow once - when Australia won the 2003 Top End series 2-0.

Since then Australia has toured Bangladesh to play tests in 2005 and again last year, where the series was tied 1-1.

Cricket Australia's decision to now scrap the scheduled two-test and three-ODI series against Bangladesh has come as a hammer blow to Bangladesh cricket.

The Daily Star reports Cricket Australia didn't even tell its Bangladesh counterparts of their final decision to scrap the entire tour.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland has already announced the summer schedule for 2018-19.

Bangladesh Cricket chief executive told the Bangladesh Newspaper he is still hoping Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland will accept a counter-proposal rather than kill the entire series - despite Sutherland's public declaration the concept is already dead.

The news site slammed Cricket Australia's attempt to sweep the entire series under a rug.

"BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that the board had no knowledge of the cancellation, if indeed the tour is cancelled," The Daily Star reported.

"If it has been cancelled, at the very least it shows disrespect and a lack of professionalism from CA towards BCB because they are yet to respond to a counter-proposal that the BCB sent immediately after receiving CA's commercial viability letter.

"Meanwhile, on April 30, a story on CA's official website revealed their home schedule for 2018-19, but there is not even a mention of Bangladesh or the planned tour."

Chowdhury said moves like the one Cricket Australia is accused of pulling has led to growing support for the ICC's Future Tours Program to be reintroduced with powers to bind cricket's powerful nations into playing more regularly against the minnow nations.

"Three or four months ago Australia sent us a letter expressing that they will not host us for financial reasons," Chowdhury said.

"We issued a counter-proposal immediately to shorten the tour by playing ODIs only. We are yet to receive any response.

"It [the tour] had been mutually agreed upon before being inducted into the FTP.

"It is unfortunate on the part of the member [CA] not to fulfil that commitment, especially if the reasoning is commercial or financial concerns. We also have FTP commitments that are not financially viable, but we honour those commitments."

Cricket Australia says it couldn’t find a TV partner for the Bangladesh series.

It follows unconfirmed rumours Bangladesh's tour of Australia was informally agreed to by the two nations as part of a negotiation which saw Bangladesh vote in favour of the ICC reforms which put the so-called "Big Three" of international cricket - India, England and Australia - in control of the game's finances and administration during a vote in 2014.

That decision was reversed at an ICC meeting in 2017.

Under the same agreement countries were given more freedom to negotiate within their "bilaterally agreed" series - resulting in India's refusal to play a day-night test against Australia this summer.

It has also allowed Australia to continue to string Bangladesh along.

"The way in which everything works in cricket is that it's really at the home team's discretion to work things out as to how much they want to host and what they want to host," Sutherland told ESPN Cricinfo recently.

"There's obviously an element of reciprocity between what we do, we do that with England, India South Africa.

"We commit to content in other parts of the world under the previous or current cycle, every six years you are at least committed to playing away, but we don't have to play at home or we can vary the program at home according to our needs and I think we just got squeezed a little bit.

"To be honest it hasn't been a great success, playing in the past as we have in northern Australia. Even more so now with the rise of the profile of the football codes, particularly NRL and AFL, it just means we get swamped and it doesn't make sense.

"Besides the huge cost to play up there and getting broadcasters and what have you to pick it up, just makes it difficult."