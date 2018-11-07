Katich rules out CA board tilt

SIMON Katich has ruled out joining the Cricket Australia board which lost key director Mark Taylor and chairman David Peever within days of each other as the fallout from the cultural review rocked the Australian game.

The board met on Monday afternoon in Melbourne and is attempting to deal with the crisis situation.

The directors also have to deal with a submission from the Australian Cricketers Association calling for the bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft to be reduced in light of suggestions in the review that the corporate culture was partially to blame.

The diminished board is endeavouring to deal with its own leadership crisis first, but indications are the penalties will remain.

The board is leaning toward choosing a new chair from among the seven remaining directors, but the field is effectively down to five as two only joined at the recent AGM and probably will not be considered.

It is extremely unlikely the two yet to be appointed candidates _ one from NSW to replace Taylor and an independent to replace Peever _ would be considered experienced enough.

Egan Zehnda, the executive recruitment agency which handled Cricket Australia's recent search for a chief executive to replace James Sutherland, will do the same for the independent position while a nominations committee will handle the appointment of a NSW candidate to replace Taylor.

Former Test captain Mark Taylor has quit as a director of Cricket Australia. Picture: AAP

Former director Bob Every put his hand up to be chair if needed, but the 73-year-old is not expected to be asked back after resigning early in the year in protest at Peever's decision to seek another term.

Peever, the former mining chief, was reappointed for another term seven days before resigning amid a storm over the handling of the culture review. Taylor followed suit on Monday saying he'd had enough after 13 years.

Victorian businessman Earl Eddings was appointed interim chair and is considered most likely to take the permanent position. The former Northcote and North Melbourne batsman has 12 months left in his term as director.

Katich was mention by Taylor during his resignation as a person who might make a good director. The former Test player was on the other side during the ugly pay dispute, working for the ACA, but demonstrated his independent credentials by pushing back against the organisation's call to reduce the player bans in recent weeks.

Katich told The Australian that he would not be prepared to take on the role at this stage in his life as he already has coaching commitments, two media roles and two young sons.

"I've got too much on my plate," he said. "Mark Taylor spoke about his conflict with media commitments and the board role and I have signed to work with Channel 7 and SEN during the summer so I would be equally compromised.

David Peever quit as Cricket Australia chairman last week. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian.

"I'm contracted and I am going to honour that contract.

"I would love to help but I am happy doing what I am doing. The other thing is I have a young family and gave so much time during the MOU negotiations over 12 months that I was determined to spend as much time with my boys in the next few years because the time goes fast when they are young."

Katich is assistant coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and head coach of the Trinbago franchise of the same team in the Caribbean Premier League.

Others have called on him to assume the role of the high performance department which has been criticised by many for the sorry current state of the male teams.

Katich believes that while two have left the board, there are more in the game who need to be held to account, including from that area.

"There are more answerable at the moment than those who have paid the price," he said. "Our high performance system needs to be looked at, obviously Pat Howard is responsible for that and Greg Chappell is also responsible for that.

"I don't think this has ended yet."

Taylor also mentioned former Australian captains Belinda Clark and Alex Blackwell as potential board members.

Clark is, however, executive general manager of game and market development at Cricket Australia and would presumably have to leave that role. Directors are only paid an allowance _ believed to be $30,000 _ while the chair is understood to be paid $200,000.

Blackwell joined the Cricket NSW board in June.