CA take axe to Howard’s controversial system

The Longstaff review was the beginning and end for Pat Howard. Picture: AFP

The Longstaff review was the beginning and end for Pat Howard. Picture: AFP

AUSTRALIA cricket's "gilded bubble" is a step closer to being burst for good after a decision to hand back the states more control of player development.

The role of former high-performance chief Pat Howard, who quit in the wake of the scathing Longstaff review, will be split in two after Cricket Australia decided it was too "complex" for one person.

Two new people will be appointed; one focusing on the performance of the national teams and another on player development and talent identification.

That person will work closely with the states who will retain more control over their young players who were previously lost to the "pathway" system.

It was a system which drew severe criticism in the Longstaff review which found male players operated in a "bubble" and lacked "emotional maturity" having gone through the game's pathway system form a young age.

"One consequence of this is that elite male players lack what might be called a 'worldly perspective' - and are perceived to be arrogant, entitled and self-centred," the review found.

"Many respondents put this down to players being removed from regular contact with the bulk of the 'ordinary' cricketing world, of being 'idolised' and to the effects of enjoying relatively great wealth and privilege at a young age."

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor is among thosethought to be in the running for the new CA roles. Picture: AAP

Some blame for the state of national team culture, which many believe led to the sandpaper-gate scandal in South Africa, has been placed on the high-performance system Howard reigned over.

The change was supported by the Australian Cricketers Association which believes CA's high performance program, and the "win at all costs" attitude, had devalued the Sheffield Shield and other domestic competitions in recent years.

"This is a welcome step in re-emphasising the importance of domestic cricket to the national high-performance system," ACA chief executive Alastair Nicholson said.

"Having strong State teams producing many players capable of taking the next step to national selection is what will lead to sustained success.

"Critical now is the need to get the right systems and people that underpin these roles, at all levels of the game."

Several high-profile names including former Test captain Mark Taylor have been linked to one of the new roles, but no candidates have been confirmed.

There is no timeline on when the roles will be filled, with Belinda Clark to continue in the positions on an interim basis.