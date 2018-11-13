Menu
David Warner speaks to Steve Smith.
Cricket

Ball-tampering bans D-Day looms

by RUSSELL GOULD
13th Nov 2018 12:06 PM | Updated: 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A final decision on the playing bans for Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be made within two weeks.

That's the time frame Cricket Australia has given itself to respond to a submission from the Australian Cricketers Association for the suspensions to end immediately.

A letter was sent from CA to the player's union last Friday confirming the board, which is yet to confirm its new chairman, would give the submission "due consideration".

In the wake of the highly critical Longstaff Review, the ACA declared there was enough new information to suggest the culture at CA played a part in the ball-tampering incident in South Africa.

"With this new information common sense, common decency, basic fairness, proportionality and natural justice demand that the punishment is reduced," ACA President Greg Dyer said.

The move was made by the ACA, and Dyer wouldn't confirm if he had the support of the banned trio.

David Warner and Steve Smith embrace after their Sydney grade cricket match.
On Saturday Warner urged everyone to move on and said he was copping his 12-month suspension on the chin.

"I want everyone to keep being positive about the guys who are playing (for Australia) and pump them up because we can't just sit here and say they're going to be in, they're not going to be in," he said.

The bans for Smith and Warner expire in March next year. Bancroft can be back playing for Western Australia on December 29.

There have been calls for Smith and Warner to also be allowed to play Sheffield Shield cricket, but any changes to the suspensions remains unlikely.

ball-tampering bans cameron bancroft cricket cricket australia david warner steve smith
News Corp Australia

