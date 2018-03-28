Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Smith, Warner and Bancroft sent home
Cricket

Did they cheat? Sutherland dodges question

by David Davutovic
28th Mar 2018 6:10 AM

AUSTRALIAN Test bad boys Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be sent home from South Africa, with "significant sanctions" set to revealed in the next 24 hours.

Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland revealed that the captain, vice-captain and ball-tamperer Bancroft were the masterminds behind the Third test plot.

Sutherland refused to answer whether Smith will captain Australia again, if Warner would play again or whether the players "cheated".

He also declared that coach Darren Lehmann was not involved and would coach on, refuting that he had offered his resignation.

Sutherland promised that "significant punishments" were imminent, but CA were not yet in a position to make a verdict.

Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns have been drafted into the squad for the fourth Test starting Friday, with Tim Payne set to captain the side in Johannesburg.

A nervous Sutherland hinted at lengthy bans during a press conference at his Johannesburg hotel.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF SUTHERLAND'S PRESS CONFERENCE AND REACTION

 

Related Items

Show More
ball tampering cricket australia james sutherland steve smith
Second case of meningococcal confirmed in Clarence Valley

Second case of meningococcal confirmed in Clarence Valley

Health A THREE-YEAR-OLD child has contracted the disease, and North Coast Public Health Unit is urging people to be alert to the symptoms.

On parole, he took his gear up his rear to police station

On parole, he took his gear up his rear to police station

News Disgusting deposit recovered after bizarre behaviour detected

Meningococcal: What you need to know

Meningococcal: What you need to know

Health There have been two confirmed cases in the Clarence Valley this year

Police to keep eye on skatepark ahead of school holidays

Police to keep eye on skatepark ahead of school holidays

News Police working with business owners, youth hub and council

  • 28th Mar 2018 1:54 PM

Local Partners